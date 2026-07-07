Monetary Metals Acquires TJS, World Leader In Gold Asset Assurance

Strategic combination brings unmatched security to gold yield platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals, the global Gold Yield Marketplace® platform, has acquired TJS USA Inc. ('TJS'), the world leader in gold asset assurance. The acquisition brings TJS's sophisticated technology for verifying and monitoring physical precious metals in-house, creating an exceptional standard of security for institutional and individual investors earning a yield on gold via the Monetary Metals platform.

Monetary Metals acquires TJS USA Inc.

The acquisition has been structured as an all-share transaction, valuing TJS at $28.5 million. The all-share structure directly aligns the interests of TJS's founders and shareholders with the strategy and growth prospects of the combined business.

TJS's platform and services combine RFID tracking, assaying services, audits, and monitoring to provide continuous visibility and independent assurance of gold assets used as inventory by businesses. TJS and Monetary Metals have been working together since 2024.

Gold is a c.$30 trillion global asset, with most of this value idle, costing asset owners fees in vault storage and insurance. Monetary Metals unlocks this by leasing gold to businesses, such as jewelers or refiners, helping them finance their inventories while investors earn a gold-denominated yield on their holdings.

Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals, said: "Our vision is a world where gold is a productive asset, where owners can earn a yield, and businesses can finance production or inventory in gold. This acquisition is the next step on our journey to make gold fixed-income, rigorous and transparent. Together with TJS, we are providing Monetary Metals' clients an unparalleled level of security and transparency, with auditable, verifiable proof that their gold is exactly where it should be."

Gabriel Nasser, Founder and CEO of TJS, said: "Monetary Metals has built a true gold yield market, and by formally joining forces we can solve the two biggest challenges for gold owners: productivity and visibility. Together, we are creating the essential trust infrastructure that will drive the next phase of innovation in the precious metals' ecosystem."

TJS will retain its brand and leadership, and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, with an independent board exercising oversight. This governance structure preserves the integrity and autonomy of its asset assurance function, ensuring clients can have full confidence that their assets are being rigorously and impartially monitored.

Media Contacts:

Burson Buchanan





Louise Mason-Rutherford / Toto Berger / Abigail Gilchrist [email protected]

+44 (0)20 7466 5000 Monetary Metals





Hillary Bowling, Communications and PR Manager [email protected]

+1 937-424-7398

About Monetary Metals:

Monetary Metals delivers a yield on gold, paid in gold, via its Gold Yield Marketplace™ platform, by offering gold-denominated financing to qualified companies in the precious metals industry. Through its gold leases and gold bonds, investors and institutions worldwide earn a yield on gold and silver every month, compounding their holdings over time with no storage fees.

About TJS:

TJS brings trust and visibility to the gold and jewelery industry. TJS pioneered security and assurance for gold businesses, focusing relentlessly on technology and innovation. Today, we span 4 continents and have assured over $14B in assets since 2005.

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.