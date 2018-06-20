Monetary Metals Finances GoldSilver.com at 4%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals announces that it has leased gold to GoldSilver™, to support the growth of its line of fine gold jewelry, Gold Without Borders™, at an interest rate of 4.0%. The metal is held in the form of jewelry inventory.

A Monetary Metals gold lease can be the lowest-cost capital in a lessee's capital structure. Monetary Metals obtains gold and silver from investors, who earn a return on their metal rather than pay to store it. The interest comes from placing the metal with qualified companies who pay to use it, typically for inventory or work-in-progress.

In Monetary Metals' innovative process, each investor decides how much gold to offer, and the minimum acceptable rate. The deal closes at the lowest rate that provides enough metal to meet the business need, and all investors in the deal are paid that rate. The offers and cleared rate are shown in this graph for the GoldSilver lease.

"Leasing gold to GoldSilver is a win-win deal, paying interest to investors and providing affordable financing to an innovative company," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals. He added, "The financing was about 450% oversubscribed, showing that there is robust demand for this deal."

About Monetary Metals

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses. The company manages the Gold Exponential Fund™, which provides a way for investors to own gold and earn a yield, by trading between gold and silver. Monetary Metals publishes groundbreaking research to help investors understand the emerging role of gold as the ultimate measure of wealth, including the MM GOFO™ gold forward rate.

https://monetary-metals.com/

Robert Lamb, VP Corporate Sales

(646) 653-9729 ext. 2

197440@email4pr.com

About GoldSilver™

GoldSilver™ is one of the most trusted names in gold, silver, and other precious metals investing, servicing clients around the world. We offer a wide variety of products, secure vault storage, global shipping, and easy payment choices - along with unmatched customer service and education.

https://goldsilver.com

Alex Daley, President

(888) 319-8166

197440@email4pr.com

