Monetary Metals Funds Gold Lease for Bhima Group in the UAE

Monetary Metals expands its UAE presence with another leading gold jeweler

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the global Gold Yield Marketplace® platform, announces that it has partnered with Bhima Jewels, LLC, ("Bhima") to provide gold lease financing. The lease provides 13,500 ounces of gold to finance inventory for Bhima's showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, and Sharjah in the UAE.

Bhima Jewels is a leading brand under the Bhima Group, a major jewelry retailer with over 65 stores predominantly located in South India and operating for over 100 years. Bhima has operated in the UAE since 2015 and has established a strong regional presence there.

By utilizing Monetary Metals' innovative gold leasing platform, and recently acquired advanced tracking technology from asset assurance leader TJS Inc., Bhima can manage its inventory in ounces of physical gold that lessors retain title to and which are monitored in real time. This structure eliminates the price risk associated with buying gold outright or using traditional debt, allowing Bhima to scale its UAE operations efficiently, without unnecessary capital constraints.

This transaction expands Monetary Metals' dominance as the premier financing provider to the gold jeweler industry in the UAE. At the same time, it furthers its mission of putting the world's gold to work to generate a compounding yield, paid in gold, rather than laying idle, paying storage fees associated with conventional gold products.

Keith Weiner, CEO and founder of Monetary Metals said:

"This lease is another example of how gold can be put to productive use. This transaction demonstrates the increasing demand for innovative gold financing solutions that create value for both sides of the market – and it is a more stable model for the industry. We help leading jewelers access the gold they need to grow their businesses, while enabling our clients to earn a yield on their gold, paid in gold."

Dr. B. Govindan, Chairman of Bhima Group commented:

"With a heritage of over 100 years, Bhima Group has always prioritized sustainable and prudent growth. We are now accelerating with our first-ever gold leasing partnership with Monetary Metals & Co for Phase 1 expansion in the UAE — a landmark step that will be followed by significantly larger expansion in Phases 2 and 3 across the GCC.

This partnership will power our ambitious GCC rollout while staying true to the disciplined approach that has sustained our Group for more than a century."

About Monetary Metals:

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc.).

Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning a yield in gold and silver every month through our Gold Yield Marketplace®.

About Bhima Group

The Bhima Group operates over 65+ stores predominantly in south India and has operated stores in the UAE since 2015 under the Bhima Jewels, LLC entity. Bhima's international expansion is a venture jointly owned by Bhima Jewels Private Limited and Bhima Enterprises Private Limited, both part of the wider Bhima Group in India.

Media Contacts:

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Abigail Gilchrist [email protected] +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Monetary Metals Hillary Bowling, Communications and PR

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SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.