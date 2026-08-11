Growing demand for Monetary Metals' gold yield and financing solutions drives rise to No. 408 on Inc.'s annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals®, the global Gold Yield Marketplace® platform, today announced it has been named in the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year, ranking No. 408 overall.

The annual Inc. 5000 is widely recognized as one of the most respected rankings of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Monetary Metals ranked in the top 10% of the 2026 INC. 5000

This year's ranking marks a significant move up for Monetary Metals from No. 677 in 2025 to No. 408, placing the company within the top 10% of this year's list. This jump reflects continued growth in both investor participation and commercial demand for Monetary Metals' gold financing solutions.

Monetary Metals enables investors to earn a yield on physical gold, paid in gold, while providing financing to businesses across the precious metals supply chain, including mints, miners, refiners, and jewelers.

Keith Weiner, Founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, commented:

"Monetary Metals being in the top 10% on the list of the fastest growing companies reflects growing demand for our new approach to gold ownership. We enable investors to earn a yield on their gold, while providing financing to businesses across the precious metals industry. This milestone is a true testament to the relentless commitment of our team who work tirelessly every day to bring our unique vision of gold to life."

In addition to its overall No. 408 position, Monetary Metals was ranked No. 34 among Financial Services companies.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025.

Media Contacts:

Burson Buchanan

Louise Mason-Rutherford / Toto Berger / Abigail Gilchrist

[email protected]

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Monetary Metals

Hillary Bowling, Communications and PR Manager

[email protected]

+1 480 808 1294

About Monetary Metals:

Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses (mints, miners, refiners, jewelers, etc).

Since 2016, individuals and institutions around the world have been earning a yield in gold and silver every month through our Gold Yield Marketplace®.

SOURCE Monetary Metals & Co.