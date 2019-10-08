Monetization of Customer Data: Perspectives and Beyond

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- An overview of customer data monetization

- Information on biological and healthcare data



- Explanation of why there is a need to establish balance between customer independence and business advantages

- Coverage of government regulation and guidelines that impact data protection and privacy for all individual citizens

- Review of recent developments and case studies related to data security



Summary

With the modernization of and advances in technology, an entirely new kind of "currency" has emerged: data.Just like any other high-value commodity, data has gained popularity in leaps and bounds in the last decade.



Huge amounts of data are being generated in households, companies, hospitals, schools and almost everywhere technology is used.This data, once organized, offers an immense potential for communities and industries.



Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are further propelling the applications of data usage in novel areas. For instance, an innovative marketing and social engagement platform company, Sideqik, is actively developing AI-based solutions to allow marketers to better understand the trends driving their brands, influencers and marketplaces.



