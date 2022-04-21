MonetizeMore - The 3rd Fastest Growing Sell-Side Ad Platform in North and South America

Through empowering publishers and app developers across 40 countries, MonetizeMore continues to help boost ad revenue for these businesses and find new ways to support their growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore, a fast-growing ad tech company and Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ online publishers worldwide, has been recognized as part of The Financial Times' list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2022. This prestigious award is co-presented by The Financial Times and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry rank provider.

The Fastest Growing Companies in North and South America are businesses that are currently contributing most toward economic growth. The FT collaborated with Statista to create a list of companies based on their compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2020. MonetizeMore placed 389th on that list, which is available on the FT website.

"Out of the millions of active companies in the Americas, only 500 firms earned placement on the list, and MonetizeMore is proud to be recognized as 3rd highest-ranking advertising technology provider (sell-side) on the list," says Kean Graham, CEO, MonetizeMore.

"We are thankful to our publishing partners and our 220+ strong team of ad experts—they are the fuel for our growth. Our mission is to empower publishers and help them build a winning ad monetization model by using a combination of cutting-edge technology, premium demand partnerships, and proprietary optimization tools," he adds.

In 2021 and 2020, MonetizeMore was recognized as one of Canada's top growing companies by The Globe and Mail for two years in a row with three-year revenue growth of 108%. Last year, the company was also felicitated at Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit 2021 for its outstanding customer service and overall business performance. Over this time, MonetizeMore has emerged as the leading ad ops platform that premium publishers globally count on to scale their ad operations and yield management.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a fast-growing ad tech company with 220+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company is trusted by 1500+ publishers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through their actionable ad platform called PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting from invalid traffic and bot attacks.

