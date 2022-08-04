MonetizeMore Announces Appointment of Eric Lagunas as Vice President of Revenue

As part of the core leadership team, Eric Lagunas will be spearheading the overall sales function and managing global teams at MonetizeMore.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore , a leading monetization partner for web publishers and app developers, today announced the addition of Eric Lagunas as Vice President of Revenue.

Eric Lagunas, Vice President of Revenue, MonetizeMore

"We couldn't be more excited that Eric has joined our incredibly motivated team of 250+ employees worldwide. He will bring broad experience and expertise that will be valuable as MonetizeMore continues to thrive in the ever-changing and vast ad tech ecosystem," said Julio Monzon, President and COO, MonetizeMore. "We were looking for a passionate sales leader with a focus on nurturing our global teams, creating superlative remote work culture, bringing strong customer focus, and leading the company to exponential growth. Eric met all of the above criteria, and we are glad to have him on board," he added.

Eric Lagunas brings more than a decade of experience with a proven track record of getting results. He successfully managed cross-functional teams and developed strong customer relationships while driving revenue for top tech organizations, including WP Engine and Bold Commerce.

Eric believes in leveraging data to drive valuable decisions, grow revenue, and solve problems. In addition, he also thinks that building teams that have common goals and shared values will accelerate the learning curve leading to a higher success rate.

"I am honoured to join MonetizeMore at this pivotal stage where the company is soon going to cross $100M in ARR with a projection of 85% growth in 2022. This is a big step for me in my career. I am thankful to be part of such a mission-driven team providing ad inventory ownership, clawback protection, and transparent solutions to help web publishers achieve long-term revenue growth," said Eric. "I look forward to scaling our company to new heights by expanding on established programs for our publishers and finding new opportunities for business development," he concluded.

About MonetizeMore

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with 250+ team members across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. We are a Google Certified Publishing Partner trusted by 1000+ websites and app developers to manage their ad revenue optimization across 40 countries through our multifaceted AI-powered platform PubGuru, including Google award-winning tool Traffic Cop protecting publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

Media Contact:

Kimaya Mehta

+1 25-021-65013

[email protected]

SOURCE MonetizeMore