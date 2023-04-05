MonetizeMore's Growth Streak Continues: Earns a Spot on Financial Times America's Fastest Growing Companies 2023 List for Second Year Straight

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeMore, a leading advertising technology company and a Google Certified Publishing Partner, has once again earned a spot on the prestigious Financial Times list of America's Fastest Growing Companies 2023. This marks the second year the company has been recognized for its outstanding growth. MonetizeMore offers innovative solutions that enable publishers and app developers in more than 40 countries to maximize their ad revenue and facilitate their expansion.

The prestigious award, co-presented by The Financial Times and Statista, Inc., identifies businesses that contribute most to economic growth. The FT team collaborated with Statista to create a list of top 500 companies based on their compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2021. MonetizeMore placed 190th on that list, available on the Financial Times website .

"We are thrilled to be recognized as part of The Financial Times' list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2023," said Kean Graham, CEO of MonetizeMore. "Our growth is thanks to our publishing partners and team of over 300+ experts passionate about empowering publishers and helping them achieve their business goals and thrive in the highly competitive advertising ecosystem."

MonetizeMore's impressive growth was also recognized by The Globe and Mail last year, which named the company as one of Canada's top-growing companies for three years in a row, and by Google, which felicitated the company at the GCPP Summit 2022 for its outstanding advancement in Traffic Cop. The award-winning tool protects ad inventory from invalid traffic (IVT) and ensures publishers' revenue is safe.

MonetizeMore helps ad-monetized publishers maximize their ad revenues through their AI-powered ad tech platform PubGuru, premium demand partnerships and expert AdOps support. In addition, publishers can take advantage of exclusive courses offered by PubGuru University to become more profitable as online publishers and register for MonetizeMore's free site audit tool, AdOps Grader , to take their ad monetization to the next level.

Founded in 2010, MonetizeMore is a leading publisher monetization company with a team of 300+ highly skilled professionals across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Our AI-powered platform, PubGuru, is trusted by over 1,000 publishers across 40 countries to realize their ad revenue potential. As a Google Certified Publishing Partner, we offer a range of ad optimizations and cutting-edge technology, including our award-winning tool Traffic Cop, which protects publishers from invalid traffic and revenue clawbacks.

