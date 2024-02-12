MonetizeNow and TechTorch Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Go-To-Market and Revenue Management

News provided by

MonetizeNow

12 Feb, 2024, 13:42 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MonetizeNow, the leader in Unified CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote), Billing, and Metering solutions, proudly announces its partnership with TechTorch, the cutting-edge AI-powered Professional Services Platform. This dynamic collaboration is poised to offer businesses pioneering solutions to tackle the most intricate Go-To-Market (GTM) and revenue management challenges.

Continue Reading

In today's ever-evolving business landscape, companies transitioning to complex pricing and billing models encounter formidable obstacles in managing and tracking revenue streams effectively. MonetizeNow addresses these challenges head-on by providing a comprehensive platform for billing, CPQ, and Metering.

Bringing to production revenue management systems in complex environments often demands significant time and resources. This is where TechTorch emerges as a game-changer. Unlike traditional consultancies that can be time-consuming and costly, TechTorch's AI-powered platform enables rapid design, configuration, testing, data migration, and training.

"With MonetizeNow's robust platform and TechTorch's cutting-edge AI capabilities, businesses can now focus on their core competencies of managing and growing revenue, while we handle the intricacies of Go-To-Market and revenue management," stated Sandeep Jain, CEO of MonetizeNow.

"When businesses leverage MonetizeNow and TechTorch, they receive a turn-key solution at a fraction of the time, cost and risk. We are incredibly excited to demonstrate how swiftly we can get businesses up and running," added Jordi Moncada, CEO of TechTorch.

Together, MonetizeNow and TechTorch offer a seamless solution that streamlines the implementation of complex pricing and billing models, empowering businesses to adapt rapidly to changing market demands and foster sustainable growth.

For further details about the partnership and its potential benefits for your organization, please visit MonetizeNow's website and TechTorch's website.

About MonetizeNow:

MonetizeNow, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, enables B2B SaaS Enterprises to dramatically scale up revenue by eliminating all friction in revenue operations through its unique Centralized Revenue Architecture that combines CPQ, Billing and Usage in one platform across all sales channels – web (PLG), sales-assist, resellers and marketplaces.

About TechTorch:

TechTorch, based in Woodside, California, stands at the forefront of innovation as a state-of-the-art, AI-driven Professional Services Platform. It empowers organizations to effortlessly configure, integrate, and deploy sophisticated technology solutions, eliminating the complexities and inconveniences typically linked to IT consulting services.

Contact:

For MonetizeNow: Sandeep Jain, [email protected]

For TechTorch: Jordi Moncada, [email protected]

SOURCE MonetizeNow

