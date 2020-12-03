Monetizing API Infrastructure Through Efficiency, Focused, and Transformed Value Models

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Practices Council (APC), the members-only CIO and other tech executives network, a special program of the SIM professional association, released a research report on how enterprises can monetize API infrastructure to reduce costs, enhance revenue, and enable new business models.

The report was commissioned by the APC, a 28-year-old research and networking program. Based on extensive research, authors Drs. Nigel Melville of University of Michigan and Rajiv Kohli of the College of William & Mary identified three value generation models enabled by API infrastructure:

Efficiency Value Model (EVM)

APIs are used primarily to develop and share data more efficiently. Firms have a low level of systematic governance and unclear vision, communication strategies, and analytics strategies. Firms generate value through systems integration and application development. Firms tend not to collect or analyze such metrics as time saved and capabilities enabled.

Focused Value Model (FVM)

APIs are used in focused areas of the business, such as supply chains and online commerce. APIs are used strategically, beyond integration or development efficiencies. There is systematic governance and security, including API architectural components designed to ensure predetermined levels of data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Transformed Value Model (TVM)

Service orientation and focus on innovation complement technology dimensions of the infrastructure. Data sources across the firm are available and provided as a service, and these capabilities as a service (CaaS) speed service development.

To monetize APIs, the authors recommend assigning a team to communicate opportunities and measure use and value added from APIs.

The APC meeting February 9-10, 2021 will focus on this report as well as other topics selected by members, including improving digital transformation success post COVID-19, building digital-ready cultures, and leading in remote working cultures. Members, CIOs and other technology executives, will also share practices, strategies, challenges, and lessons learned. "Sharing among peers is a key benefit for members," said Dr. Madeline Weiss, who has served as APC Director for two decades.

"The APC provides a forum for those at the top to not feel alone. It's a place where CIOs and other tech executives share in Vegas-style, no-sales exchanges. We continue to hear how members helped their organization make or save millions of dollars due to advice gained through the APC. Research, such as "Monetizing API Infrastructure," always includes practical takeaways. And members continue to learn from researchers after meetings," added Weiss. "It's quite different from CIO programs that focus primarily on analyst and vendor reports or practices among member companies."

