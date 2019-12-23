Monex Global Retail Investor Survey Reveals High Expectations for U.S. Stocks Among Retail Investors

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, a Monex Group company (Monex Group, Inc. is listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, code: 8698) and award-winning* broker-dealer, today announced the results of the twenty-seventh Monex Global Retail Investor Survey. The survey, which measures customer sentiment based upon answers to specific questions from a random sampling of customers of Monex, Inc., TradeStation Securities, Inc., and Monex Boom Securities (H.K.) Limited revealed high expectations for U.S. stocks among retail investors in Japan, the U.S., and Hong Kong, respectively.

Retail investors in all three regions indicated a belief that the U.S. is the region with the greatest likelihood of stock price appreciation in the coming three months.

"Despite fears of a U.S. recession, the U.S. economy is holding up well, with recently announced economic indicators signaling a healthy outlook," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Meanwhile, stock markets are also surging to new record highs. These two factors appear to be increasing expectations for U.S. stocks."

Other key findings reveal:

Investments in cryptocurrency by retail investors reached historic levels in Japan at 13.1 percent, the highest percentage recorded since the question was introduced in 2017.

at 13.1 percent, the highest percentage recorded since the question was introduced in 2017. Interest in cryptocurrency investments also saw an increase in Hong Kong , while the percentage fell among retail investors in the U.S.

, while the percentage fell among retail investors in the U.S. The forecast Diffusion Index (DI) for the world stock markets rose in Japan and the U.S., but fell sharply by 12 percentage points for retail investors in China .

About the Survey

The Monex Global Retail Investor Survey, covering retail clients in Japan, Hong Kong, and the U.S., was launched in June 2011 to gauge client sentiment surrounding market conditions. The twenty-seventh edition surveyed 1,131 respondents from Monex, Inc., TradeStation Securities, Inc., and Monex Boom Securities (H.K.) Limited between late November and early December 2019. The full report is available here.

About Monex Group, Inc.

Monex Group, Inc., listed in the Tokyo Stock Exchange (security code: 8698), has grown to become a major online financial institution that operates retail online brokerages in Japan, the U.S., China (including Hong Kong) and Australia. In addition, Monex offers business services in international forex, asset management, investor education and M&A advisory.

Monex Group aims to create a new type of financial group for a new era. At its core, Monex will offer crypto asset banking operations and online brokerage services that link the world's financial markets by bringing together Coincheck's cryptocurrency trading, storage and payment capabilities with the expertise and technology of our online brokerage operations in Japan, the U.S., China and Australia.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stocks, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers cryptocurrency brokerage services.

*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

About Monex Boom Securities (H.K.) Limited

Monex Boom Securities (H.K.) Limited (BOOM) offers multi-market and multi-currency online securities trading services to investors all around the world. With BOOM's proprietary web-based trading platform, investors can trade equities in all major exchanges and manage different major currencies via one single account. Currently, it offers access to securities listed on over 17 stock markets in 12 countries. In addition, BOOM also develops trading solutions for other financial institutions.

Being the first company to launch Internet stock trading in Asia/Pacific, BOOM introduced a new pattern of self-directed cross-border investment by applying new technology to traditional equities trading and financial services. BOOM aims to provide retail investors with privacy, ease, speediness, and inexpensive international stock trading services.

BOOM is a fully licensed broker/dealer regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hong Kong. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monex Group, one of the largest online financial services providers in Japan.

SOURCE TradeStation Group, Inc.

