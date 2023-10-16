MONEY 20/20 USA 2023 HIGHLIGHT: AU10TIX Founder and Active Chairman Ron Atzmon To Present "The Geography of Fraud"

Ron Atzmon, Founder and Active Chairman of AU10TIX, a global technology leader in identity verification and management


Ron will host a Money20/20 USA 2023 presentation on the topic "The Geography of Fraud." Following AU10TIX's Global Identity Fraud Report (being released tomorrow), Ron will reveal details not yet public and share insights about the connections between fraud types of different regions and the tech that enables them.

 

Ron Atzmon, along with Ofer Friedman (Chief Business Development Officer), Mark Brady (VP, Emerging Product), and Bruce Ackerman (VP of Sales - Americas and APAC), will also be available for in-person interviews and demonstrations in booth #14731.


Sunday, October 22 at 3:25pm local Las Vegas time


Delfino, Level 4
Money20/20 USA 2023
The Venetian Resort
Las Vegas, Nevada


In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the internet's reach has given rise to a global wave of fraud, spanning across countries and jurisdictions. Traditional fraud prevention methods are no longer sufficient. To combat this threat, companies must embrace a global and collaborative approach, harnessing advanced technologies and data analytics to detect cross-border trends. In this presentation, Ron will offer valuable insights into recognizing diverse forms of global fraud, the cultural factors influencing their prevalence, and the enabling technologies. He will help individuals and organizations protect themselves.


Kierra Webster
Fusion PR
252-578-7187
[email protected]

  

