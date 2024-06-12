MONEY and SoFi TEAM UP TO RELEASE THE 2024 BEST COLLEGES LIST WITH MORE THAN 700 SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Jun 12, 2024, 10:20 ET
10th Edition of Money's Flagship Colleges List Analyzes Quality, Affordability and Future Earning Potential
List uses a unique star system instead of pure rankings
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money and SoFi, a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced the release of the 2024's Best Colleges list today. Now in its 10th year, Money's Best Colleges includes an analysis of 745 choices that provide applicants the best value for their money. For the second time, Money analyzed schools and gave them a star rating instead of a numerical ranking, giving users a more useful and nuanced research experience. This rating system is based on the philosophy that there is not one, singular best college for every student. Instead, there's a variety of outstanding, high-value colleges across the country.
"We hope students and parents use our list to discover new colleges that may be worth their attention, and perhaps more importantly, we want our analysis to encourage readers to think critically about what they're paying for college and what sort of outcomes they can expect in return," said Money's education editor, Kaitlin Mulhere.
SoFi is the premiere sponsor for this year's Best Colleges list.
With a focus on above-average graduation rates, Money scored colleges in three areas: quality, affordability and future earning potential. These data points take into account important factors like Money's unique calculation of the net price of a degree, average borrowing rates, median earnings and four "value add" calculations measuring a school's actual performance against its predicted performance based on its student body.
Money's 2024 Five-Star Best Colleges are as follows:
Amherst College
Babson College
Bentley University
Berea College
Boston College
Bowdoin College
Brown University
California Institute of Technology
California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Stanislaus
Carnegie Mellon University
Claremont McKenna College
Columbia University
Cornell University
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College
Dartmouth College
Davidson College
Duke University
Georgetown University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Harvard University
Harvey Mudd College
Johns Hopkins University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Northwestern University
Pomona College
Princeton University
Rice University
Stanford University
Swarthmore College
The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Davis
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of California, Riverside
University of California, San Diego
University of Chicago
University of Florida
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Michigan
University of Notre Dame
University of Pennsylvania
Virginia Military Institute
Washington and Lee University
Washington University in St Louis
Wellesley College
Wesleyan University
Williams College
Yale University
For Money's complete list of the Best Colleges, go here.
For the complete methodology, click here.
Along with the Best Colleges list, Money also published three timely features:
- What Makes a Best College in 2024? Inside Money's New List of 745 Schools
- Affordability or Culture Fit? Gen Zers Want Both When It Comes to College
- The 'Underemployment' Crisis for Recent College Grads and What You Can Do to Avoid It
Money Best Colleges editor Kaitlin Mulhere is available for interviews.
ABOUT MONEY:
Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live, Best Crypto Exchanges, Best Mortgage Lenders, Best Life Insurance, Best Auto Insurance, Best VA Loans, Best Homeowner Insurance, Best Credit Cards, Best Colleges and Best Student Loans with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com.
About SoFi:
SoFi is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company's full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 8.1 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, credentialed financial planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.
SoFi Technologies innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps. // Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Money
Share this article