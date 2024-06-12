MONEY and SoFi TEAM UP TO RELEASE THE 2024 BEST COLLEGES LIST WITH MORE THAN 700 SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

10th Edition of Money's Flagship Colleges List Analyzes Quality, Affordability and Future Earning Potential

List uses a unique star system instead of pure rankings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money and SoFi, a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, announced the release of the 2024's Best Colleges list today. Now in its 10th year, Money's Best Colleges includes an analysis of 745 choices that provide applicants the best value for their money. For the second time, Money analyzed schools and gave them a star rating instead of a numerical ranking, giving users a more useful and nuanced research experience. This rating system is based on the philosophy that there is not one, singular best college for every student. Instead, there's a variety of outstanding, high-value colleges across the country.

"We hope students and parents use our list to discover new colleges that may be worth their attention, and perhaps more importantly, we want our analysis to encourage readers to think critically about what they're paying for college and what sort of outcomes they can expect in return," said Money's education editor, Kaitlin Mulhere.

SoFi is the premiere sponsor for this year's Best Colleges list.

With a focus on above-average graduation rates, Money scored colleges in three areas: quality, affordability and future earning potential. These data points take into account important factors like Money's unique calculation of the net price of a degree, average borrowing rates, median earnings and four "value add" calculations measuring a school's actual performance against its predicted performance based on its student body.

Money's 2024 Five-Star Best Colleges are as follows:

Amherst College

Babson College

Bentley University

Berea College

Boston College

Bowdoin College

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Stanislaus

Carnegie Mellon University

Claremont McKenna College

Columbia University

Cornell University

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College

Dartmouth College

Davidson College

Duke University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Harvey Mudd College

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Northwestern University

Pomona College

Princeton University

Rice University

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Davis

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Riverside

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

Virginia Military Institute

Washington and Lee University

Washington University in St Louis

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Williams College

Yale University

For Money's complete list of the Best Colleges, go here .

For the complete methodology, click here .

Along with the Best Colleges list, Money also published three timely features:

Money Best Colleges editor Kaitlin Mulhere is available for interviews.

SOURCE Money