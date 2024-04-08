MONEY ANNOUNCES BEST PLACES TO LIVE 2024

New List Highlights Coveted Communities Across the Country

ADT Security Adds Safety Index to the Money List

SAN JUAN, Puerto rico, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money today announced Best Places to Live 2024 , the newest iteration of their decades-old franchise highlighting the best communities across America. In partnership with the #1 smart home security provider in the U.S.1, ADT , this annual editorial flagship helps readers discover some truly hidden gems.

"Finding a place to plant your roots is about so much more than location – it's about making connections, feeling comfortable and safe in your surroundings and finding common ground with your fellow neighbors," says Money's executive editor Mike Ayers.

For the first time, the 2024 list showcases the outstanding lives small and big towns are creating for their residents — and models for how communities can create lasting impacts together. This year's list includes five new categories:

Suburbs with a Soul : These suburbs stand out for their vibrant community spirit, offering a blend of traditional suburban comfort with unique cultural, artistic, and historical depth.

: These suburbs stand out for their vibrant community spirit, offering a blend of traditional suburban comfort with unique cultural, artistic, and historical depth. New Boomtowns : Emerging as the new frontiers of economic and population growth, these areas are rapidly transforming with innovative industries and offering plentiful job opportunities.

: Emerging as the new frontiers of economic and population growth, these areas are rapidly transforming with innovative industries and offering plentiful job opportunities. Culture Hubs : These cities are renowned for their rich cultural landscapes, boasting an array of museums, theaters, music venues, and diverse culinary scenes that attract artists and culture enthusiasts alike.

: These cities are renowned for their rich cultural landscapes, boasting an array of museums, theaters, music venues, and diverse culinary scenes that attract artists and culture enthusiasts alike. Not Just College Towns : Beyond their academic institutions, these towns offer a dynamic living experience with a youthful vibe, cutting-edge research, thriving local economies, and vibrant social scenes.

: Beyond their academic institutions, these towns offer a dynamic living experience with a youthful vibe, cutting-edge research, thriving local economies, and vibrant social scenes. Best Kept Secrets: Hidden gems scattered across the country, these places offer an unmatched quality of life with their serene beauty, close-knit communities, and affordable living, yet remain under the radar.

When determining which towns made the list, Money reviewed the top characteristics that make a community stand out from the rest, including:

Economic Opportunity for Individuals --the availability of jobs across various sectors, upward mobility, and income growth potential, highlighting areas where individuals can thrive financially.

--the availability of jobs across various sectors, upward mobility, and income growth potential, highlighting areas where individuals can thrive financially. Small Business Vibrance --the support and success rate of small businesses, reflecting the health of local entrepreneurship, innovation, and the community's commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for startups.

--the support and success rate of small businesses, reflecting the health of local entrepreneurship, innovation, and the community's commitment to fostering a supportive ecosystem for startups. Government Policies that Favor Growth --the role of local and state government policies in stimulating economic development, including tax incentives, investment in infrastructure, and support for key industries, contributing to a conducive environment for business and residential expansion.

--the role of local and state government policies in stimulating economic development, including tax incentives, investment in infrastructure, and support for key industries, contributing to a conducive environment for business and residential expansion. Safety--the overall safety of a community, considering crime rates, public safety initiatives, and the presence of emergency services, to determine the well-being and security of its residents.

"At ADT, we are committed to working with local communities like the ones highlighted in this report to help ensure people feel safe and protected in their homes and businesses," said DeLu Jackson, ADT's chief marketing officer.

"Our National Safety and Security Index analysis showed that, adjusting for population density, and crime related alarm triggers, this Best Places list also includes some of the safest towns in the country," said Tammy Green, director of analytics at ADT. "Using official crime data and our own exclusive customer alarm incident, we are able to see that ADT customers in these areas, whose alarm was triggered due to crime, had, on average, half the number of incidents than the national average."

To explore the full Best Places to Live list, visit the hub here . Started in 1987, Money's Best Places to Live is the brand's longest and most well-known franchise. It's been featured in movies, shared by prominent politicians, and shaped national discourse around what citizen's value most in a place to live. This year's Best Places to Live uses numerous data sources that featured cost of living and job growth, along with hundreds of hours of research to create a spotlight of 50 communities across the country.

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money.com, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Colleges , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance and Best Homeowner Insurance , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being.

About ADT:

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and small businesses. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience, all delivered by the largest networks of smart home security professionals in the U.S., we empower people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit adt.com .

1 Source: Tech Insights, "Analysis - Top 10 US Interactive Security Providers – May 2023"

SOURCE Money