Money Announces Financial Advisors Database; 389,000 Advisors Listed Spanning All 50 States

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Money announces the launch of Money's Financial Advisors, a comprehensive financial database that spans all 50 states and includes more than 389,000 advisors.

Key facts:

389,000+ advisors profiled

All 50 states + Washington DC

Sourced from SEC IAPD, FINRA BrokerCheck, state regulators, CFP Board, CFA Institute

Updated monthly

100% free to use

18% of advisors are CFPs and 88% have clean disclosure records, meaning no disciplinary actions or complaints reported

"Money's financial advisor's database gives readers the chance to find information that's historically tough to track down, like blemishes on a record and years of experience — all free of charge to use," says executive editor Mike Ayers.

Money's financial advisors database is constructed from publicly available regulatory data aggregated from:

SEC filings

FINRA BrokerCheck

State registration records

The database is searchable by:

Years of experience

Services offered (e.g. portfolio management, pension consulting; financial planning; market timing services)

Disclosures

Certifications: CFP, CFA, CPA, ChFC

Compensation type

The financial advisors database augments Money's best-in-class research into the financial industry, creating rankings around best banks, best colleges, best mortgage lenders, best credit cards, and many more. With each publication, the goal is to give readers unbiased information so they can make smart, educated decisions around their own money.

About Money (Money.com)

Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine and today is read by more than 50 million people each year, and more than 600,000 daily through its newsletters. Money is a part of Money Group, LLC., located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Its editorial mission is to give readers unbiased insights into the best ways to approach your financial life.

Key resources:

SOURCE Money