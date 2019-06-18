Money Experience Offers Financial Education Program Through YMCA Of Greater Boston

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Experience, a teaching platform that aims to broaden the way financial decisions are understood among the next generation of adults by letting users test their assumptions about the future and see how their life choices impact their wealth and well-being, is now being offered through three branches of the YMCA of Greater Boston. The Oak Square YMCA in Brighton, the Parkway Community YMCA in West Roxbury, and the Dorchester YMCA have each launched programs to offer members access to financial education through Money Experience.

"The Y is a natural partner for Money Experience," said Brilene Faherty, curriculum director at Money Experience. "Educating our youth on personal finance, and how decisions can impact their future financial health, dovetails perfectly with The Y's mission of teaching healthy living and social responsibility."

Money Experience blends classroom-based curriculum, storytelling and software simulation to teach about the relationship between financial choices and quality of life. Students are exposed to choices such as buying a car, living in a city versus a suburb, and going to a four-year college or technical school, and can tangibly see how these choices affect near- and long-term lifestyle goals.

"Money Experience is a great way to get teens engaged in the conversation regarding saving and spending money. We are able to discuss things they had never thought about i.e. 529, 401K, debt, income retirement and discuss how spending money while young can affect finances later in life. It is also interesting to have teens ask questions about topics that they would normally be years away from thinking about, like how much it may cost to raise a child or how much should be in an emergency fund. The teens seem engaged and to be enjoying the program as it goes along," said Rebecca Lavely, teen director at YMCA.

The Y is offering the Money Experience programs – classes typically have 10-15 participants, all from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds – through prior-established skills training classes or a YMCA finance club. The Oak Square YMCA is currently running a 10-session Y employee-facilitated program during a structured free period at Brighton High School. The Parkway Community YMCA is hosting an after-school program for 13- and 14-year-olds, and the Dorchester YMCA is hosting a facilitated counselor version for high school students.

About Money Experience

Part of the family of companies founded by noted Boston tech entrepreneurs Jeet Singh and Joe Chung, Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for educating young people and adults about personal finance. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The emotional context for financial education is unique to Money Experience, allowing students to gain perspective on how their lifestyle choices will impact their financial futures.

About the YMCA of Greater Boston

Founded in 1851 as America's first Y, the YMCA of Greater Boston strengthens the Greater Boston community through a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. As the community's leading nonprofit, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving our community's health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. Each year the YMCA enables more than 150,000 youth, adults, and seniors to be healthy, confident, connected and secure. For more information, visit the Y online at https://ymcaboston.org/ .



