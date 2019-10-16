Money Experience Offers Financial Education Program To Canton High School Through Partnership With Canton Co-Operative Bank

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Money Experience personal finance programs are being offered to high school juniors and seniors at Canton High School through a partnership with Canton Co-Operative Bank . Money Experience is a simulator and curriculum that helps teach the next generation how their life choices can impact their finances and quality of life.

Canton Public Schools Wellness Coordinator Ryan Gordy will lead the implementation of the Money Experience program for two cohorts through Family & Child Studies and Life After Canton courses. These courses are offered to juniors and seniors at Canton High School.

"Part of a well-balanced approach to overall wellness includes establishing healthy habits when it comes to managing finances," Gordy said. "It's my goal to prepare these teens for life after high school by arming them with information they need to be healthy physically, emotionally, socially, financially and more."

Money Experience blends classroom-based curriculum, storytelling, and software simulation to teach students about the relationship between financial choices and quality of life. Students are exposed to choices such as those surrounding buying a car, living in a city versus a suburb, and going to a four-year college or technical school or directly joining the workforce. Within the simulator, they can directly see how their choices affect their near- and long-term lifestyle goals.

"We are excited to be a part of the financial empowerment of students at Canton High School," said Brilene Faherty, curriculum director at Money Experience. "Educating students early on the relationship between financial decisions, personal priorities, and quality of life helps to prepare them for a lifetime of better decisions."

Offering the program through a general wellness curriculum led by the wellness teachers allows for lessons to be conducted in a supportive, collaborative environment, where students are encouraged to lead the discussion rather than be lectured to. A second session will be offered in early 2020.

According to Vice-President & Senior Loan Officer Anabela Vargas, "At Canton Co-operative Bank, we're all about helping people be successful with money. So this truly innovative program seemed like something that would be perfect for us to be involved with. Students at Canton High School will have the opportunity to learn hands-on how the financial decisions people make affect their quality of life, no matter what path they plan to take. Learning money management skills is important for everyone."

About Money Experience

Part of the family of companies founded by noted Boston tech entrepreneurs Jeet Singh and Joe Chung, Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/

About Canton Co-Operative Bank

We are a local, 100% independent Bank that has been Canton's hometown bank since 1891. Our approach to banking is simple: we combine old-fashioned personalized service with today's cutting edge technology. We get to know our customers and create a banking relationship unique to their needs. Our bank is rated 5-Star Superior according to Bauer Financial of Coral Gables, Florida, the nation's leading independent bank rating and research firm. For more information, visit https://cantoncoopbank.com/ .

About Canton High School

Canton High School educates approximately 980 students from grades 9-12. Our mission is to engage all students in learning by providing a rigorous and relevant curriculum in an environment of mutual respect and personal responsibility. Our dedicated faculty and staff focus on these values every day, as they challenge students to grow through fostering critical thinking and individual reflection, encouraging development of skills for lifelong learning, supporting students to reach their full potential, while providing a safe and secure environment. We pursue continuous improvement while honoring our strong educational legacy and traditions. We unite with families and the community to provide challenging educational experiences that promote the intellectual, physical, social and emotional potential of our students. For more information, visit http://www.cantonschools.org/chs/ .



Media contact:

Monica Higgins for Money Experience

monica@hollywoodagency.com

781-749-0077 x22

SOURCE Money Experience

Related Links

https://www.moneyexperience.com/

