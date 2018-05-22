Money Expert Suze Orman, Who Encourages Women to Take Control of Their Financial Lives, Will Speak At Las Vegas Women's Leadership Conference

"This is the year for women to truly own the power to control their destiny," Suze Orman said. "I want them to know that financial freedom is their birthright!"

"We are elated to host Suze Orman in the WLC 2018 spotlight," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International. "The mere mention of her name makes people's eyes light up because people know the value she brings. Suze can relate to what it's like being in the trenches, living paycheck to paycheck, and she will inspire the conference attendees with real world advice on how to get ahead when it comes to personal finance."

Orman was the contributing editor to "O" The Oprah Magazine for 16 years and for 13 years hosted the award-winning Suze Orman Show, which aired every Saturday night on CNBC.

Over her television career, Orman has accomplished what no other television personality ever has before. Not only is she among the most successful fundraisers in the history of public television, but she has also garnered an unprecedented eight Gracie awards, more than anyone in the entire history of this prestigious award.

The Gracie Awards recognize the nation's best radio, television, and cable programming for, by, and about women.

Orman has been named twice by Time Magazine as one of the TIME 100, The World's Most Influential People. Forbes named her one of the world's "100 Most Powerful Women" as well as 18th on their list of The Most Influential Women in Media.

Orman was the recipient of the National Equality Award from the Human Right Campaign, the Touchstone Award from Women in Cable Telecommunications, and a Visionary Award from the Council for Economic Education. She was also presented with the Amelia Earhart Award for her message of financial empowerment for women.

Orman has an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Illinois and an Honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from Bentley University.

Orman, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, earned a bachelor's degree in social work at the University of Illinois and at the age of 30 was still a waitress making $400 a month. Saturday Night Live has spoofed Suze six times which she considers one of her highest compliments.

Conference background:

The 2018 Women's Leadership Conference theme is "Women Inspiring Women." Registration is $499 which includes the two-day conference and all workshops and lectures, a networking reception, and continental breakfasts and lunches catered by MGM Grand Conference Center. Time is also allotted for attendees to build key professional relationships with others.

The mission of WLC is to provide women, and men who attend, the developmental tools they need to continuously advance their lives and careers. Through WLC, women from all walks of life are offered a variety of ways to impact their personal and professional lives, including networking opportunities, educational workshops and exposure to other women who can serve as role models, heroes or mentors.

The conference will offer a wide range of learning opportunities, career guidance and personal growth tools, including:

Exposure to diverse and nationally recognized speakers and accomplished women role models

Two days of career-oriented workshops that will give women hands-on opportunities to develop skills based on their career needs

Three distinct learning tracks: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Executives and Executives

Workshops for entrepreneurs who are well-established or just thinking of starting their own businesses

WLC is open to women of all ethnicities, professions and social backgrounds, locally and nationally, and men who support them. The MGM Resorts Foundation is the conference's Presenting Sponsor. Each year proceeds from the conference after costs, are donated to one or more local nonprofit agencies devoted to the welfare and development of women and children.

Participating sponsorships are available to organizations or companies who share the vision and goals of this conference. For more information about WLC, please visit mgmresortsfoundation.org/WLC.

About the MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/money-expert-suze-orman-who-encourages-women-to-take-control-of-their-financial-lives-will-speak-at-las-vegas-womens-leadership-conference-300652780.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts Foundation

Related Links

http://mgmresortsfoundation.org

