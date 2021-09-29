"Money Heist: The Experience" To Open On October 29, 2021 In Miami

The fully immersive experience based on the global hit show will be held in a vast, opulent ballroom inside the 17-story building. Past the bas-relief brass elevator doors, ornate iron grates, marble walls and floors, and hand-painted cypress ceilings, guests will enter a 6,500 total square feet of ballroom featuring a 2,000 square foot bank vault, secured with a 50,000 pound door. The soaring marble of the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building has been an integral thread in the fabric of Miami's legacy. Since its completion in 1939, the art deco skyscraper has seen the end of the great depression, served as headquarters to the 7th Naval fleet in World War II, and been designated a national historic landmark. Restored to its original glory both inside and out, this is a monument to streamlined moderne art deco.

Participants will be recruited into the notorious gang by Lisboa – into a brand new story inspired by the hit series – and immersed into an experiential heist in Miami where they will have their nerves tested as they attempt to follow The Professor's latest daring plan and break into the jaw-dropping landmark site. Ultimately, guests will find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a spot in the gang.

"With their latest installation, Fever and Netflix are raising the bar on Miami's ever-evolving social scene. The experiences that Fever has managed to cultivate in our city contribute to not only every Miamians pleasure, but also our quality of life and I can't wait to see how the Money Heist experience rolls out," said Miami Mayor Francis Xavier Suarez.

Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, Money Heist: The Experience is a high-energy theatrical event featuring a unique storyline that is parallel to the show. Money Heist: The Experience made its debut in Paris in July and, this winter, will make its debut in the United States in Miami then New York City, followed by additional cities around the globe, including London and Mexico City.

"Money Heist is one of the most popular shows in the world and Miami is an international destination for tourism, arts, and entertainment, so it's fitting that Netflix is bringing this immersive experience to the heart of Downtown Miami for its U.S. debut," says Gary Ressler, owner of the Alfred I. duPont Building. "Audiences will relive the duPont Building's storied history as a bank, offering an only-in-Miami experience that will thrust guests into an epic adventure and bring even more activity to Miami's Flagler Street district."

Tickets are now on sale starting from $44 per person. To ensure participants' safety at each event, ticket capacity will be limited with strict COVID-safety measures in place. Local COVID-guidelines and restrictions will also be strictly adhered to.

Attendees will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

