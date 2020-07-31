"Money Making Conversations" Welcomes Al Roker, Trent Shelton, Don Lemon, Darrin Henson, Jacob Latimore, Deborah Joy Winans, and More This August on the Hit Talk Show Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® and three-time NAACP Image Award-winning television producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald welcomes a potent force of trailblazing guests this August on his popular podcast and syndicated radio talk show "Money Making Conversations." Filled with insights on career longevity, life lessons, entertainment, sports, community and financial empowerment, and using your gifts to make your own path, McDonald's range of guests feature acclaimed entertainment personalities, actors, inspiring speakers, and business moguls whose influence collectively reaches over 45 million viewers and followers and spans decades of experience. "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, California, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.

August 2020-Money Making Conversations-Some of the expected talent to be featured

Covering television entertainment, books, branding, networking, music and sports business, personal empowerment, and sharing financial and tech knowledge, the featured guest* interviews airing in August on "Money Making Conversations" include: Al Roker, EMMY®-winning Journalist, Co-Anchor of "The Today Show" and "3rd Hour of Today," Owner/CEO of Al Roker Entertainment, and New York Times Bestselling Author (new book: "You Look So Much Better in Person"); Trent Shelton, Top Motivational Speaker and Social Influencer, Former NFL Player, Founder of the non-profit RehabTime, and Author (new book: "Straight Up"); Don Lemon, EMMY®-winning Journalist, Anchor of "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" and Host of the CNN podcast "Silence Is Not An Option with Don Lemon"; Darrin Henson, Actor, Speaker, and Award-winning Choreographer (BET+ "Carl Weber's The Family Business"; UMC's "Double Cross"; "Soul Food"; "Lincoln Heights"); Jacob Latimore, Actor and Recording Artist (Showtime's "The Chi"; movies "Collateral Beauty," "Ride Along," "The Maze Runner," "Detroit"); Deborah Joy Winans, Actress and Singer (OWN's "Greenleaf"); George Fraser, Networking Guru, Chairman & CEO of FraserNet, Inc., Founder of the national annual PowerNetworking Conference, and leading voice for African Americans on economic development, building global networks and wealth; Ronnie Green, Renowned Pro Fisherman, Telly Award-winning TV Host/Creator of "A Fishing Story," and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; EMMY®-winning Sports Broadcaster Mike Hill, FOX Sports Host, TV Personality, and Author (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"; memoir: "Open Mike"); Stephanie "TechLife Steph" Humphrey, Technology and Lifestyle Expert, TV Contributor, and Author (new book: "Don't Let Your Digital Footprint Kick You in the Butt!"); Michael Mauldin, Entertainment Music Executive, CEO of Mauldin Brand AC/VC and Chairman of the Black American Music Association; Odessa Jenkins, CEO of the Women's National Football Conference; Wole Coaxum, Founder & CEO of Mobility Capital Finance, Inc. [MoCaFi], a Black-owned and led financial tech company providing affordable banking and credit services to empower vulnerable communities and small businesses; and Megan Bennett, President of Light Years Ahead, a boutique public relations and marketing firm specializing in consumer brands.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. He recently won the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed top sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." McDonald has a Mathematics degree from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM.

*List is subject to change

