Money Management Institute Announces the Finalists of 2024 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Management Institute (MMI) has announced the finalists of the 2024 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards. Now in their 16th year, the Awards recognize innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry.

"The prestigious MMI/Barron's Industry Awards aim to highlight the exemplary work being performed across the investment advisory landscape," said Craig Pfeiffer, MMI President and CEO. "Every year, we encounter an impressive group of wealth managers, asset managers, and solutions providers driving innovation and change in investment advice and solutions. We look forward to honoring these firms and announcing winners at our 2024 MMI Annual Conference in October."

Jack Otter,‎ Global Head of Wealth & Asset Management at Dow Jones, the publisher of Barron's, added, "Every company that submitted a nomination plays a crucial role in this ecosystem. Congratulations to all the finalists who empower the investment advisory solutions industry in helping clients reach their goals."

Celebrating Excellence

The finalists in the 13 award categories this year highlight significant achievements across various aspects of investment advisory solutions. The Disruption category honors groundbreaking new products, services, or processes that will fundamentally alter the future delivery of advisory solutions. The Distribution Excellence category recognizes firms that provide exemplary and innovative advisor sales support both in the field and from the home office. The Doing Good category celebrates firm-wide initiatives that actively contribute to the betterment of communities and address specific needs within them. Additionally, the Thought Leadership/Education category acknowledges new programs, research, educational campaigns, or content that meaningfully advance industry knowledge and understanding of key topics in advisory solutions. For more on the awards program and finalists, please visit the Finalists List here.

About Money Management Institute

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org. Follow MMI on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Elizabeth Shim/Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4861 or (424) 317-4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Money Management Institute