Money Management Institute To Hold Annual Leadership Pathway Seminar For The Next Era of Leaders

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Management Institute (MMI), the premier professional association for firms dedicated to offering clients comprehensive financial guidance and investment advisory services, announces the annual Leadership Pathway Seminar. This unique event is designed for emerging leaders in the investment advisory industry. Scheduled for June 12-14, 2024, at the Hilton Denver City Center, this exclusive seminar is an opportunity for professionals to enhance their leadership skills, network with industry visionaries, and celebrate the program's 10th year of growth and innovation.

The Leadership Pathway Seminar provides an ideal environment for participants to consider the dynamic and evolving landscape of industry leadership. With a uniquely crafted agenda that extends over two days and includes two evenings of networking on June 12 and 13, this year's conference promises to deliver participants insights and professional development tailored to their needs.

Craig Pfeiffer, MMI President and CEO, said, "As we mark the 10th year of the Leadership Pathway program, we are thrilled to extend this year's Seminar to two full days of engaging sessions. This milestone reflects our commitment to fostering the next era of leaders who will shape the future of investment and asset management."

The conference agenda includes a variety of sessions focused on leadership, career vitality, personal development, and industry trends. Highlights include:

Welcome Reception and Evening Networking : An opportunity to connect with peers in a relaxed setting.

: An opportunity to connect with peers in a relaxed setting. Career Vitality : A panel discussion on sustaining success and avoiding burnout in a rapidly changing industry.

: A panel discussion on sustaining success and avoiding burnout in a rapidly changing industry. Building Your Personal Leadership Toolkit : Insights from Kathy Freeman , Founder and CEO of Kathy Freeman Company, on maximizing leadership potential.

: Insights from , Founder and CEO of Kathy Freeman Company, on maximizing leadership potential. Elevate to Dominate : A workshop by Violet Rainwater on overcoming burnout and enhancing professional performance.

: A workshop by on overcoming burnout and enhancing professional performance. Breakout Sessions : Covering topics such as retirement redefinition and the latest trends in U.S. retail asset management.

: Covering topics such as retirement redefinition and the latest trends in U.S. retail asset management. Graduation Celebration: A special graduation ceremony for the Leadership Pathway Class of 2022.

Tim Williams, Executive Vice President, Director of Education Initiatives at MMI, added, "The Leadership Pathway Seminar is a cornerstone of our professional development initiatives. It is designed for professionals with 5-10 years of experience who aspire to elevate their careers and make a significant impact within their firms and the broader industry. We are proud to support and nurture these rising leaders as they navigate the complexities of our industry."

Coinciding with the Seminar, the Leadership Pathway program is accepting applications for its 10th class which will kick off this summer. All MMI members with 5-10 years of career experience are welcome to apply for the two-year program and register for the Seminar as well. More information – including the application – can be found on MMI's website.

About Money Management Institute

Established in 1997, the Money Management Institute (MMI) is the industry association representing financial services firms that provide financial advice and investment advisory solutions to investors. Through conferences, educational resources, and thought leadership, MMI facilitates peer-to-peer connections, fosters industry knowledge and professionalism, and supports the development of the next generation of industry leadership. MMI member firms are dedicated to helping individual and institutional investors, at every level of assets, plan for and fulfill their financial goals. For more information, visit www.MMInst.org. Follow MMI on LinkedIn.

