Money Management International Announces $1,475,000 Grant from the SunTrust Foundation

ATLANTA, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Management International (MMI) announced today it has received a $1,475,000 grant from the SunTrust Foundation to support its enhanced research and technology capabilities, Clearpoint's Hispanic Centers for Financial Excellence (HCFE) in Atlanta and Miami, and financial counseling and education for military-affiliated individuals and their families.

"We are committed to gaining a deeper understanding about the long-term financial health of our clients so we can enhance the way we engage and support them along their financial journey," said Michelle Jones, chief development officer at MMI and executive director of the Clearpoint division. "The SunTrust Foundation has repeatedly and reliably supported our mission, and we know their investment will improve the lives of our clients for years to come."

The SunTrust Foundation grant will establish research to better understand the long-term impact of MMI's service delivery. Technology enhancements will include a customizable communications capability that is fully integrated with MMI's client management system. The funding will also support financial wellness for over 6,000 at-risk individuals through financial crisis counseling delivered to Hispanic communities and members of the military, veterans, and their families.

"MMI's vision directly aligns with SunTrust Foundation's commitment to SunTrust Bank's purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being," said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. "We recognize the importance of supporting their work as they help individuals across America create, restore and maintain a life of financial confidence."

The generous support provided by the SunTrust Foundation is expected to impact more than 115,000 clients of MMI over the next two years.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions that are aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About SunTrust Foundation

The SunTrust Foundation is committed to SunTrust Bank's (NYSE: STI) purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging with local and national organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business/entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $170 million throughout the United States.

SOURCE SunTrust Foundation