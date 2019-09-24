Money Management International Launches Innovative Disaster Recovery Support Solution

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Management International (MMI) is proud to announce the public launch of Project Porchlight, a post-natural disaster financial coaching program designed to accelerate survivors' recovery. Previously available only through Fannie Mae's Disaster Response Network, a grant from MetLife Foundation has enabled MMI to broaden the accessibility of Project Porchlight to those financially impacted by a natural disaster in the United States and its territories.

"Project Porchlight is years in the making," said Jim Triggs, President and CEO of MMI. "Our team recognized the needs of disaster victims among our clients, and that awareness was reinforced by personal experience after our headquarters was affected by Hurricane Harvey. We are thankful not only for our employees' resilience and innovation in moments of crisis, but for the support from MetLife Foundation that will allow us to make a real difference in lives across the country for years to come."

Low- to moderate-income families impacted by natural disasters often struggle with the financial aspects of such disasters resulting in missed payments, decreased credit scores, and the increased likelihood of taking on high-interest loans. Project Porchlight addresses these unique challenges through a needs assessment, aid application and appeals assistance, mobile-friendly online resources, and monthly financial coaching for up to one year after the natural disaster. The program was created with feedback from clients and partners of MMI's existing counseling programs, input from industry experts, and multiple sources of third party research. Services are delivered by HUD-approved housing counselors equipped with 80+ hours of specialized training, many with firsthand disaster familiarity.

"The aftermath of natural disasters disrupts lives and disproportionately complicates recovery for financially at-risk individuals," said Sarah Willis, Director of Financial Health at MetLife Foundation. "With the expansion of Project Porchlight, MMI is creating a space where individuals from low- to moderate-income households can build resilience, helping to preserve the possibility for long-term financial health in the face of inevitable disasters."

"I am very pleased with Project Porchlight's reception," added Michelle Jones, Chief Development Officer at MMI. "We have met with key disaster relief organizations and government agencies and have received an overwhelmingly positive response. As future disasters challenge American households, we know they will be better equipped to recover thanks to Project Porchlight and MetLife Foundation."

Project Porchlight is available immediately upon local, state, or national declarations of emergency and can be accessed by visiting Porchlight.org. Relief organizations interested in establishing referrals or requesting informational materials for distribution may contact Kate Bulger, Director of Business Development at MMI.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions that are aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we believe financial health belongs to everyone. We bring together bold solutions, deep financial expertise and meaningful grants to build financial health for people and communities that are underserved and aspire for more. We partner with organizations around the world to create financial health solutions and build stronger communities, engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. To date, our financial health work has reached 9.9 million low-income individuals in 42 countries. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit metlife.org.

