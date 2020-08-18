Money Managers Financial Group Merges With Wealth Management Firm, Sentinus

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinus, LLC, a comprehensive wealth management firm, announced its merger with Money Managers Financial Group ("MMFG"), an investment advisory firm, to further strengthen its financial service expertise across its client base while adding $250 million of assets under advisement.

The deal, which closed in June, adds two notable, veteran financial service professionals to the Sentinus advisory team. Led by Nancy Coutu, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® and John Gajkowski, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, and RICP®, since 1987, MMFG specializes in providing retirement and financial planning services ranging from asset management and asset protection to life insurance, long-term care and charitable giving. The Money Managers staff will remain in their Oak Brook, Illinois office, just down the street from Sentinus' office.

"MMFG takes a similar approach to client service by focusing primarily on a planning-centric methodology, everything they do for their clients circles around this concept, making them a great fit for our business and culture," said Phil Johnson, CEO at Sentinus. "Both Coutu and Gajkowski have tremendous reputations and experience within the financial service industry, further adding to our robust advisory resources. We're very excited to have the MMFG team join Sentinus and we look forward to working with them through the transition and welcoming their clients to our firm."

Coutu has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and is actively involved in industry organizations including Woman's Worth, DuPage Estate Planning Council, Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group and The Society for Financial Awareness. A contributor to national and local media outlets including The Washington Post, Chicago Sun-Times, USA Today and Senior Market Advisor magazine, as well as making appearances on ABC 7 News Morning Show, WTTW's "Chicago Tonight", WGN's "People to People", CNBC, FOX News, Coutu is frequently sought out for her advice and guidance on financial service topics.

"We've established a solid track record over the past 30 years of providing our clients with straightforward advice and decisions needed to meet the tough challenges they may face throughout retirement," said Nancy Coutu, principal and co-founder of MMFG. "The opportunity to join together with Sentinus allows us to continue offering our clients the same guidance and direction they have relied on us for to meet their goals, while enjoying new benefits Sentinus is able to offer, such as cutting-edge technology and a first-in-class design team."

Throughout his more than 30 years career in financial services, Gajkowski has custom designed and presented retirement and estate planning seminars for Fortune 500 companies. He is actively engaged in continuing education in the financial planning industry and teaches courses on various financial topics at local community colleges and is a member of The Society for Financial Awareness.

To learn more about Sentinus, visit www.sentinus.com.

About Sentinus

Founded in 1946 by WWII veteran Richard A. Reynolds, Reynolds Financial Group was a responsible and progressive wealth management firm with a focus on customer service. The company began offering fee-based comprehensive financial planning coupled with risk-based asset allocations in 1978, which put them ahead of the curve in helping their clients build unique and diverse investment plans to meet their financial goals. In 2012, the company moved to independence and rebranded with the Sentinus name, which provided an opportunity for client growth and a more streamlined, effective client experience with greater hands-on management and service.

