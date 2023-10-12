MONEY RELEASES 2023-2024 BEST BANKS LIST

News provided by

Money

12 Oct, 2023, 11:15 ET

Money Analyzes Quality of Accounts and Best Return-on-Investment for Americans

New list expands to include regions and states

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money today announces the release of its 2023-2024 Best Banks list. This annual list highlights the best banks across the United States where consumers can get matched with perfect options for their money and day-to-day banking needs. This year's list expands into eight new categories to include Banks by Regions (Northeast, South, Midwest and West) and four states: California, Texas, Florida and New York.

Continue Reading

"Banking continues to play a major part in everyday Americans' lives," said Mike Ayers, Executive Editor of Content at Money. "We hope this list provides the public with a great go-to resource for the best options out there."

To get the final list of winners, Money's editor Leslie Cook analyzed more than 275 institutions across national banks, credit unions, online banks, regional banks, and state banks. Key categories examined include account fees, APYs, sign-up perks, monthly limits, and ATM locations.

Winners this year include:
Capitol One — Overall Best National Banks
PenFed — Overall Best Credit Union
Discover — Overall Best Online Banks
PNC — Overall Best Bank for Students
Chase — Overall Best Bank for Seniors
Navy Federal Credit Union — Overall Best Bank or Credit Union for Military Members

Money's expanded Best Banks list with Best Banks in the Northeast, South, Midwest and West along with Best Banks in California, Texas, Florida and New York continues in October on October 19, 2023.

For more information and a complete list of winners, visit Money's Best Banks page. For the complete methodology, visit here.

ABOUT MONEY:
Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live, Best Mortgage Lenders, Best Life Insurance, Best Auto Insurance, Best Long-Term Care Insurance, Best VA Loans, Best Homeowner Insurance, Best High-Yield Savings Accounts, Best Credit Cards, Best Colleges, Best Student Loans, and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies, with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com.

SOURCE Money

Also from this source

MONEY RELEASES 2023 BEST COLLEGES LIST WITH MORE THAN 700 SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

MONEY RELEASES 2023 BEST COLLEGES LIST WITH MORE THAN 700 SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Personal finance digital platform Money today announced the release of its 2023's Best Colleges list. Now in its 9th year, Money's Best Colleges...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.