Money Transfer Agencies Market size is set to grow by USD 15.84 billion from 2024-2028, Technological advancements to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global money transfer agencies market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period. Technological advancements is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising number of start-ups. However, rising illicit financial flows poses a challenge. Key market players include Azimo BV, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Denarii, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Finablr Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc., NIUM Pte. Ltd., NOW Payment Services Provider LLC, OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Remitware Payments Canada Inc., Sendah Direct, TransferGo Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., and WorldRemit Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global money transfer agencies market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Service (Money transfer and Currency exchange) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Azimo BV, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Denarii, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Finablr Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram Payment Systems Inc., NIUM Pte. Ltd., NOW Payment Services Provider LLC, OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Remitware Payments Canada Inc., Sendah Direct, TransferGo Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., and WorldRemit Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Fintech start-ups, such as TransferWise, Revolut, Xoom, WeSwap, PeerTransfer, Sendmoney.ph, WorldRemit, Remitly, Azimo, and TransferGo, are disrupting the global money transfer agencies market by raising substantial investments and offering innovative solutions. These start-ups are challenging traditional banks and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) with peer-to-peer (P2P) and consumer-to-business (C2B) cash payment models. For instance, M-Pesa's P2P and C2B transactions have significantly improved money transfer convenience for millions of users. With the increasing number of start-ups, the payments landscape is poised for significant change during the forecast period. Xoom held a 23% market share in September 2021, and the market is expected to grow due to the convenience, affordability, and accessibility offered by these fintech solutions.

The Money Transfer Agencies market is experiencing significant trends as more people use mobile wallet transfers for cross-border payments. Migrants, expatriates, students, travelers, and business partners are increasingly relying on mobile platforms for remittance services. Digital technology and correspondent banks are key partners in facilitating these transactions. Currency exchange and exchange rates are crucial factors, with digital banks and wire transfers offering competitive rates. Traditional financial institutions and multinational corporations are also embracing digital technology to streamline international trade transactions, investment activities, and currency risk management. Cross-selling and value-added services like currency exchange, bill payments, prepaid cards, microfinance products, and transaction histories are becoming popular offerings. International organizations and financial inclusion initiatives are also leveraging these services for foreign exchange and remittances.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The money transfer agencies market faces significant challenges due to the increasing issue of illicit financial flows. These flows involve funds that are illegally earned, transferred, or used. With the growing reliance on digital technologies, the communication networks facilitating these illicit transactions pose a major concern. Furthermore, digital technologies enable organized cybercrimes and offer opportunities for fraud , corruption, tax evasion, and other unlawful activities. These factors are expected to impede the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

, corruption, tax evasion, and other unlawful activities. These factors are expected to impede the market's growth throughout the forecast period. Money transfer agencies face several challenges in today's digital world. User-friendly mobile apps and online platforms are essential for customer convenience, but they require advanced technologies and API-driven infrastructure. Banking infrastructure and regulatory scrutiny are crucial for secure and efficient cross-border transactions. Industry professionals must navigate the use of blockchain technology, digitalization, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum . Security is paramount, with fraud , tracking, and multicurrency accounts top concerns. Immigrant populations and their family members and friends rely on remittance services for financial inclusion. Fintech companies and disruptors are transforming the financial services industry with digital transactions, while physical branches and currency exchange rates remain important for some customers. Cross-border remittances, e-commerce, and financial investments also pose challenges. Decentralized ledgers offer potential solutions, but regulatory compliance and financial crimes are ongoing concerns. Intermediaries must balance the need for efficiency and security with the demands of international borders and financial services regulations.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This money transfer agencies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Service 1.1 Money transfer

1.2 Currency exchange Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America



1.1 Money transfer- Money transfer agencies facilitate the process of sending money across borders. These agencies offer various services such as cash pick-up, bank transfer, mobile wallet top-ups, and home delivery. They partner with banks and financial institutions to ensure secure and efficient transactions. Fees and exchange rates may vary, making it essential for customers to compare offerings before selecting a service. The market for money transfer agencies continues to grow due to increasing globalization and the need for seamless cross-border transactions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Money Transfer Agencies (MTAs) market is a dynamic and evolving sector that facilitates the transfer of monetary assets across international borders and domestic transactions for individuals and businesses. MTAs serve as intermediaries between senders and receivers, providing various payment methods through digital platforms and physical agent networks. The market caters to diverse needs, including international remittances, business payments, and personal financial needs. Industry standards ensure secure and efficient transactions. Financial technology innovations, digital technologies, mobile devices, and user-friendly mobile apps have revolutionized the sector, making it more accessible and convenient. Online platforms and retail agents offer cash pickups and bank deposits as payout locations, expanding financial inclusion and broadening the reach of MTAs in the financial services industry.

Market Research Overview

The Money Transfer Agencies (MTOs) market is a dynamic and evolving industry that facilitates the transfer of monetary assets between individuals, businesses, and service providers across international borders. This market caters to various financial needs, including international remittances, business payments, and personal financial requirements. The industry is witnessing significant digitalization, with digital platforms and mobile devices becoming increasingly popular for digital transactions. Financial technology innovations, such as blockchain technology and API-driven infrastructure, are revolutionizing the industry by providing secure, efficient, and decentralized solutions for cross-border transactions. MTOs operate through physical agent networks and correspondent banks, offering various payout options, including cash pickups, bank deposits, mobile wallet transfers, and home address delivery. The market is subject to regulatory scrutiny and industry standards to ensure security, efficiency, and compliance with financial crimes and fraud prevention measures. The MTO market serves a diverse clientele, including immigrants, expatriates, students, travelers, and businesses, and caters to various financial services, including foreign remittances, cross-border e-commerce, and financial investments. The industry is experiencing disruption from fintech companies, which are leveraging digital technologies to offer user-friendly mobile apps, online platforms, and digital transactions. Currency exchange rates, regulatory compliance, and security are critical factors that influence the market's growth and competitiveness. The market's future growth is expected to be driven by digital transformation, financial inclusion, and the increasing demand for cross-border payments and remittances.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Service

Money Transfer



Currency Exchange

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio