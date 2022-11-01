Money Transfer Agencies Market to Grow by USD 13.89 Bn, Global Specialized Consumer Services Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Money Transfer Agencies Market by Service (Money transfer and Currency exchange) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Money Transfer Agencies Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the money transfer agencies market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.89 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Parent Market Analysis

The parent global specialized consumer services market covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and interior design service, consumer auction service, and wedding service, and funeral service providers. Growth in the global specialized consumer services market will be driven by the following factors: Growth in worldwide construction activities: The growth of the global construction market is driven by developed economies, which focus on improving their infrastructure, and developing countries, which are increasing their capacity to cater to the growing demand.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Key Market Dynamics:

Technological advancements, an increasing number of students studying abroad, and rising tourism are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as rising illicit financial flows, lack of standardization, and rapid change in technology will challenge market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The money transfer agencies market report is segmented by Service (Money transfer and Currency exchange) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for money transfer agencies in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Azimo BV



Bank of America Corp.



Citigroup Inc.



Denarii



Euronet Worldwide Inc.



Finablr Ltd.



HDFC Bank Ltd.



JPMorgan Chase and Co.



MoneyGram Payment Services Inc.



NIUM Pte. Ltd.



NOW Payment Services Provider LLC



OzForex Ltd.



PayPal Holdings Inc.



Remitly Global Inc.



Remitware Payments Canada Inc.



Sendah Direct



TransferGo Ltd.



U.S. Bancorp



Wells Fargo and Co.

and Co.

Western Union Holdings Inc.



Wise Payments Ltd.



worldremit.com

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Related Reports:

Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online travel agencies IT spending market share is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Merchant Banking Services by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The merchant banking services market share is expected to increase to USD 24.46 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Money Transfer Agencies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azimo BV, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Denarii, Euronet Worldwide Inc., Finablr Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., MoneyGram Payment Services Inc., NIUM Pte. Ltd., NOW Payment Services Provider LLC, OzForex Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Remitly Global Inc., Remitware Payments Canada Inc., Sendah Direct, TransferGo Ltd., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo and Co., Western Union Holdings Inc., Wise Payments Ltd., and worldremit.com Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Money transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Money transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Money transfer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Money transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Money transfer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Currency exchange - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Currency exchange - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Currency exchange - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Currency exchange - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Currency exchange - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Azimo BV

Exhibit 89: Azimo BV - Overview



Exhibit 90: Azimo BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Azimo BV - Key offerings

10.4 Bank of America Corp.

Exhibit 92: Bank of America Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bank of America Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bank of America Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bank of America Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bank of America Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Citigroup Inc.

Exhibit 97: Citigroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Citigroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Citigroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Citigroup Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 101: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 MoneyGram Payment Services Inc.

Exhibit 105: MoneyGram Payment Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: MoneyGram Payment Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: MoneyGram Payment Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: MoneyGram Payment Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 109: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 U.S. Bancorp

Exhibit 112: U.S. Bancorp - Overview



Exhibit 113: U.S. Bancorp - Business segments



Exhibit 114: U.S. Bancorp - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: U.S. Bancorp - Segment focus

10.10 Wells Fargo and Co.

Exhibit 116: Wells Fargo and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Wells Fargo and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Wells Fargo and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Wells Fargo and Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Western Union Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 120: Western Union Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Western Union Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Western Union Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Western Union Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wise Payments Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Wise Payments Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Wise Payments Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Wise Payments Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Wise Payments Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio