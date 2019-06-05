Money20/20 Appoints Scarlett Sieber as USA Senior Editor

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20, the world's largest global payments, fintech and financial services conference, has appointed Scarlett Sieber as the new Senior Editor for the brand's USA event in Las Vegas. Ms. Sieber is a revered international speaker, thought leader and innovator with expertise in driving organizational change at both startups and global enterprises alike across the financial services and fintech ecosystem.

Aside from her own speaking experience and professional accolades, Ms. Sieber has extensive experience in digital strategy and innovation implementation, making her a key asset to building a cutting-edge program for the Money20/20 event. Most recently, she served as a Senior Advisor for NASA's Cross Industry Innovation Summit and has advised on content for previous Money20/20 USA shows. Her prior experiences across the financial services ecosystem will bring a unique perspective and new insights to this year's agenda.

"I am beyond excited to be joining the Money20/20 team. Money20/20 is the staple of success in the financial services industry, and every year I am inspired by the quality of content, the showmanship and the meaningful connections derived," said Ms. Sieber. "As the epicenter of innovation in financial services, Money 20/20 brings together the entire ecosystem and provides the opportunity for leaders of the future of financial services to share their ideas amongst their peers. I'm looking forward to helping shape this year's agenda and can't wait to see what we can accomplish collectively."

Ms. Sieber's career highlights include serving as SVP, Global Business Development and New Digital Business at BBVA, where she later served as the US lead for BBVA's millennial initiative. She was also Chief Innovation Officer of Opus Bank, followed by her role as Vice President at USAA, where she led business development. Ms. Sieber writes on innovation and technology frequently and has been awarded over a dozen industry recognitions for her accomplishments including titles such as "Top 10 FinTech Influencers in US" by LTP and "Top 20 Women in Finance" by ContentWorks.

"We are excited to have Scarlett join the Money20/20 team," said Monique Ruff-Bell, Event Director for Money20/20 USA. "Her expertise in leading ecosystem initiatives, and driving digital strategy transformation for small and large financial institutions will be an immense asset in crafting messages that resonate with, and help to elevate the Money20/20 discourse."

In 2018, the Money20/20 USA event featured more than 500 speakers and 90 hours of content, spotlighting topics and trends spanning all industry sectors under the financial services umbrella. With the added benefit of Ms. Sieber 's contributions, this year's event will feature programming of an even higher caliber. Money20/20 USA will take place on October 27-30 at the Venetian Las Vegas.

For more information on this year's event, visit us.money2020.com/ .

About Money20/20

Founded in 2011, Money20/20 creates destination events where the most innovative people in payments, fintech and the broader financial services industry connect. Famed for their high-impact networking, the USA edition, held in Las Vegas (October), and Europe edition, held in Amsterdam (June), are widely considered unmissable by the industry they serve. Money20/20 debuted its APAC edition in Singapore in March 2018 and expanded to Hangzhou, China in November 2018. Money20/20 is the space where the industry's smartest visionaries and innovators come together to create the future of money. Money20/20 is an Ascential event. www.money2020.com

About Ascential

Ascential is the innovative information company that enables smart decision making for business. In an increasingly complex, digitally-driven world, we help our clients understand what's important and how to act on it – today, and in the future. Through our business-critical intelligence, world-class events and advice, we empower the world's most ambitious brands to find their focus and dramatically improve performance, particularly in the digital economy. From finance to fashion, ecommerce to economic forecasting, we anticipate trends and connect people with market-leading, sector-specific expertise – helping customers to overcome their commercial challenges and unlock value. When you can see the future, it's easier to get there first. Ascential - Unlock the future. www.ascential.com

SOURCE Money20/20

Related Links

http://www.money2020.com

