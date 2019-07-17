MONEY.com Introduces Dollar Scholar, A New Weekly Newsletter Conquering Financial Issues Faced By Millennials

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Money is messy. Let's figure it out together," is the mantra of MONEY.com's Dollar Scholar, an inaugural newsletter about millennial finances that launches today. Written by MONEY reporter Julia Glum, the weekly newsletter will be issued every Wednesday morning. Glum will consult with financial experts to cover personal finance, answer burning financial questions and address the trials and tribulations concerning millennial spending habits.

"I know firsthand how difficult it can be to navigate personal finance," says Glum. "With Dollar Scholar, I hope to give readers useful, relatable and digestible advice on money issues big and small in a highly personal way—and to learn alongside them in the process."

Content will include topics such as:

Ways to tell if you're overspending

Advice on choosing the right bank or credit card

How to start saving for retirement, even when you're broke

The unspoken rules of Venmo requesting

"Dollar Scholar represents the best of MONEY: smart, accessible and packed with truly useful information," says Editorial Director of MONEY.com and Finance Content Strategy Adam Auriemma. "We're excited for our readers to get to know Julia and join her as she shows how a few simple tricks can transform your financial life."

Dollar Scholar is the brand's first long-form newsletter and first brand initiative following parent company Meredith Corporation's recent decision to maintain and grow MONEY.com. This new venture expands the brand's digital presence with Meredith's other owned and operated sites, while providing content that is important to consumers. Dollar Scholar joins MONEY's other newsletters, Daily Money and Retire with Money.

ABOUT JULIA GLUM

A reporter for MONEY, Julia Glum has written about the money involved in everything you can think of, including treasure hunts, internet-famous dogs, The Bachelor, the best colleges in the country, Vine compilations, Amazon delivery drivers and Spencer Pratt. Her work has been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider and Recode. Prior to joining MONEY in 2018, she was a reporter at Newsweek. Glum is a graduate of the University of Florida's journalism school.

ABOUT MONEY.COM

MONEY is a multi-platform source of personal stories, candid conversations and useful information about money and the way it affects our lives. With a nearly 50-year legacy of providing trustworthy advice on every aspect of personal finance, MONEY helps its readers lead a richer life—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include Best Colleges and Best Places to Live, an aspirational guide to the town and cities around the country that provide the best launchpad for your family's overall well-being. Find us at MONEY.com.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 90 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

