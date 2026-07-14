MoneyGeek Acquired by Madrivo to Expand Consumer Finance Platform

Acquisition combines trusted personal finance content with performance marketing expertise to help more consumers discover, compare and access financial products

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and BURLINGAME, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Madrivo, a performance marketing platform and part of Benevolent Generation (BenGen), today announced its acquisition of MoneyGeek, a digital insurance comparison and personal finance company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MoneyGeek co-founders Dan Schuessler and Doug Jones will continue to lead the company as Co-CEOs, ensuring continuity for the business, its employees, partners and users.

"We're thrilled to welcome MoneyGeek to Madrivo and the BenGen family," said Ronen Hamatian, chief executive officer of Madrivo. "Doug and Dan have built an exceptional company with a strong foundation for growth. By combining MoneyGeek's editorial expertise with Madrivo's marketing platform and distribution capabilities, we'll accelerate the company's growth while expanding its ability to connect consumers with the products and services they're already seeking."

The acquisition brings together MoneyGeek's trusted editorial content, proprietary data and products, and insurance carrier partnerships with Madrivo's marketing ecosystem and extensive network of financial, insurance and home services partners. Together, the companies will expand MoneyGeek's ability to reach consumers across email, paid media and partner marketing while creating new opportunities to connect users with the financial products they're seeking. The companies also plan to invest in emerging discovery channels, including AI-powered search and generative engine optimization (GEO), to ensure consumers can find credible financial guidance wherever they search.

"This partnership accelerates the next stage of MoneyGeek's growth," said MoneyGeek Co-CEO, Doug Jones. "Over the past seven years, we've built a respected resource that helps consumers make smarter insurance decisions and get to their financial happy place. By joining forces with Madrivo, we'll be able to reach more people and continue investing in the high-quality content our audience depends on."

"The opportunity goes well beyond growing our audience," said MoneyGeek Co-CEO, Dan Schuessler. "Together, we're building a stronger platform that makes it easier for consumers to research, compare and ultimately choose financial products with confidence. We're excited about what this partnership means for both our users and our financial services partners."

The acquisition also supports MoneyGeek's long-term product vision: creating a simpler, more transparent way for consumers to compare insurance products, evaluate financial options and purchase the solution that best fits their needs.

About MoneyGeek

MoneyGeek is a personal finance and insurance content company dedicated to helping consumers make smarter financial decisions. The company publishes content across auto, home, life, health and other insurance categories, along with broader personal finance topics, helping users compare coverage options, understand costs and find the right products. MoneyGeek was co-founded by Dan Schuessler and Doug Jones. Learn more at moneygeek.com.

About Madrivo

Madrivo is a performance marketing platform that helps brands reach high-intent consumers. With more than 10 billion monthly impressions across email, search, social, display and partner channels, Madrivo connects 100M+ consumers with trusted brand partners. Learn more at madrivo.com.

Madrivo is part of Benevolent Generation (BenGen), a founder-led platform that builds, acquires and scales marketing and technology businesses. BenGen removes operational noise through its shared operating platform, enabling founders and management teams to focus on what matters most: growing their businesses. Learn more at bengen.com.

SOURCE MoneyGeek.com