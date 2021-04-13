MoneyGram Advances Payments as a Service Offering with Sigue Partnership

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership with Sigue Corporation, a leading U.S. based transnational P2P and B2B payment company. The partnership enables Sigue's U.S. customer base to access MoneyGram's domestic and international receive network, adding scale to Sigue's existing global footprint.

"Over the last few years, we've built a modern, mobile, and API-driven organization that enables companies to seamlessly plug into our global network to provide expanded services for their customers, and we're thrilled to announce our latest partner integration with Sigue," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "Opening our global platform to companies like Sigue enables us to increase payment volumes through our network and process additive transactions. MoneyGram has built an extremely valuable, tech-enabled, and scalable global payments infrastructure that can absorb significant volume at very low marginal cost. As other companies plug into our platform, we have the opportunity to create meaningful processing revenue in the years ahead, and I'm excited about the momentum in the market leading to a strong partnership pipeline."

The MoneyGram and Sigue partnership is the most recent successful integration in the new MoneyGram as a Service business line. Partnerships such as this expand processing volume by enabling other financial institutions to access the Company's global payout capabilities through its powerful API-driven infrastructure and best-in-class technology.

"We are very enthusiastic about our partnership with MoneyGram, as it allows us to scale further, quicker and keep our resources free to focus on creating the best money remittance experience in the business. It strengthens our market presence as the world's leading privately owned remittance business and confirms our credentials as a leading technology innovator for the global money services industry," said Guillermo de la Viña, Sigue CEO and Founder. "This reaffirms our commitment to serving millions of families through our secure, reliable, and innovative services, with the dignity and respect our customers demand and deserve. The partnership further enables Sigue to better serve our customers by expanding our commitment to provide the value-added services that our customers and agent base expect, which is the cornerstone of our success."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. With a purpose-driven strategy to mobilize the movement of money, a strong culture of fintech innovation, and leading customer-centric capabilities, MoneyGram has grown to serve nearly 150 million people across the globe over the last five years.

The Company leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve consumers through MoneyGram Online (MGO), its direct-to-consumer digital business, its global retail network and its emerging embedded finance business for enterprise customers, MoneyGram as a Service.

For more information, please visit ir.moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Stephen Reiff

[email protected]

About Sigue Money Transfer

Founded in 1996, Sigue Corporation has been dedicated to providing excellence with industry-leading money business services through agent locations and its critically acclaimed mobile and on-line applications. In the United States, Sigue is licensed in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and offers payment services to millions of customers across the globe on six continents, with a network of hundreds of thousands of strategically located pay locations and offices.

Sigue continues to identify and leverage strategic business opportunities, working closely with legal authorities, financial institutions, and strategic partners, earning international recognition for having world class banking connectivity, compliance functionality and brand recognition. The company has primary operational centers in the United States, India, and Mexico.

Sigue Money Transfer Media Contact

Ken Keller

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram

Related Links

www.moneygram.com

