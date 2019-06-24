MoneyGram Announces New Flat Fee Pricing in Partnership with Canada Post

Simple price structure makes money transfers easier to understand and more affordable

DALLAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI), a global provider of innovative money transfer and payment services, and Canada Post, a trusted partner for over 15 years, have introduced flat fee pricing for money transfers.

Launched on June 10, money transfers of up to $500 cost $10 to send from anywhere in Canada to anywhere within the country and around the world. This affordable and easy-to-understand pricing structure positively benefits money remittance customers, enabling them to stay even closer to their loved ones.

"We are excited to offer our consumers a more affordable and simplified fee structure to help them send money when and where it's needed most," said Grant Lines, MoneyGram chief revenue officer. "MoneyGram is proud to offer one-fee pricing regardless of the recipient's location, removing further guesswork from the process."

"We are pleased to offer our customers the MoneyGram service at this new flat rate for transactions up to $500. We believe our customers will benefit from lower costs to send money," added John Reis, Canada Post general manager, retail. "And, along with the mobile app, we feel that faster, simpler and more cost-effective transactions will drive loyalty and growth."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

About Canada Post

Canada Post is the country's No. 1 parcel company, delivering nearly two of every three parcels that Canadian consumers order online. It reaches 16.2 million addresses, operates the country's largest retail network, and offers affordable and reliable service with convenient pickup and return options for online shoppers. Together, Canada Post, Purolator Holdings Ltd. and SCI Group Inc. offer market-leading end-to-end solutions for e-commerce shippers by leveraging the assets and expertise of the Canada Post Group of Companies.

Media Contacts:

MoneyGram International, Inc.

Noelle Whittington

Tel: 214-979-1402

Email: media@moneygram.com

Media relations, Canada Post:

Tel: 613-734-8888

Email: media@canadapost.ca

SOURCE MoneyGram International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.moneygram.com

