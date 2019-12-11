MoneyGram Announces Renewed Three-Year Agreement With CVS

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a leading global money transfer company, announced that it is extending its longstanding partnership with CVS, the largest retail pharmacy chain in the United States by number of locations (nearly 10,000) and total prescription revenue.

"We are extremely honored to extend our relationship with CVS for another three years," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram president and CEO. "CVS likes to say that it prides itself on informally standing for 'convenience, value and service,' which aligns perfectly with our corporate vision. We look forward to a continued partnership that provides our shared customers with great service at a good value."

The MoneyGram partnership with CVS lets consumers send and receive money in-store from thousands of locations. The convenient, time-saving MoneyGram kiosks are a popular self-service option that customers have come to instantly recognize for their onsite presence at CVS as well as their ability to help simplify and streamline transactions.

"MoneyGram is a highly recognized brand that is very accessible to customers," said Holmes. "Our physical network, strengthened by our relationship with CVS, allows us to continue providing innovative, high-quality service at the best possible locations."

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

