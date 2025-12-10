MoneyGram Appoints Marc Winniford as Chief Financial Officer

The seasoned financial executive joins MoneyGram from Wells Fargo to advance the company's finance transformation and support its broader re-founding journey

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, today announced the appointment of Marc Winniford as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Winniford will oversee all aspects of finance, accounting, tax and treasury, and play a central role in advancing the company's ongoing finance transformation as part of MoneyGram's broader re-founding journey.

Winniford will report directly to Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment will take effect in February 2026, at which time he will join a finance organization shaped by both long-tenured MoneyGram leaders and new talent from top organizations, all driving the company's transformation.

"Marc brings deep financial expertise, a disciplined approach to capital management and a strategic mindset that aligns with where MoneyGram is heading," said Soohoo. "As we transform our finance organization into an engine for operational excellence and growth, Marc's leadership will be key to continuing to strengthen our foundation and unlock new opportunities."

Winniford joins MoneyGram from Wells Fargo, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Corporate & Investment Banking, one of the bank's four major business segments, since 2022. In this role, he has led all finance activities for the division and overseen initiatives to accelerate growth and optimize financial performance and capital utilization.

During his 17 years at Wells Fargo, Winniford has held a range of senior leadership roles, including Head of Corporate Finance (leading FP&A), Assistant Treasurer, Head of Corporate Development and various positions in treasury and fixed income. He also spent over five years in investment banking at Lazard, advising global financial services companies on strategy and M&A.

"MoneyGram is in the midst of an ambitious and methodical transformation," said Winniford. "That momentum, paired with its global network and omnichannel platform that have the potential to redefine money movement, is what drew me here. I'm excited to join the team and ensure finance is a key driver in building the MoneyGram of the future."

