MoneyGram Digital Growth Maintains Strong Momentum and Market Expansion Continues

"Our digital results once again highlight how consumers around the world are recognizing a 'new' MoneyGram that is delivering the best digital experience in the industry and providing a seamless connection to family and friends through our modern, mobile, and API-driven platform," said Alex Holmes MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "We're especially encouraged by the stickiness of our digital customers who are remaining loyal to our brand, and we continue to focus on bringing our leading capabilities to more consumers in more markets."

Each component of the digital business: MoneyGram Online, digital partnerships, and sends directly to a wallet or bank account contributed to the strong overall digital growth in June.

"In addition to the significant increase in digital transactions, our June results highlight how our digital business is helping the company return to revenue growth," said Kamila Chytil, Chief Operating Officer and leader of the company's digital business. "Our digital transformation has significantly improved every part of the company, and our agile investment approach continues to demonstrate results."

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with more than 70 countries now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

