MoneyGram Expands Digital Capabilities in Asia Pacific

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global provider of innovative money transfer services, today announced the expansion of its award-winning digital capabilities to provide consumers in the Asia Pacific region with more options to send money. The MoneyGram website and MoneyGram Plus Rewards program is now available in Hong Kong, and consumers in New Zealand can now utilize the leading MoneyGram app to send money to family and friends across the globe.

"Our Company is the middle of a transformation where we're focused on accelerating digital growth," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "With the expansion of our digital services to additional markets, we're excited about reaching millions of new consumers with the simple and seamless experience of our online platforms."

As the company enters the third year of its transformation, the company recently reported that 60 percent of total money transfer revenue comes from non-U.S. markets with digital transactions now accounting for 20 percent of all money transfer transactions. With the recent launches of MoneyGram Online in Hong Kong and New Zealand, combined with digital partnerships, consumers can now send or receive money digitally in over 60 countries utilizing the MoneyGram platform.

MoneyGram will continue to focus on enhancing digital capabilities in 2020. The MoneyGram app will also be available in Hong Kong next year and New Zealand customers can expect to see the online website in 2020 as well.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

