MoneyGram Foundation Kicks Off Literacy Project with The Asia Foundation

MANILA, Philippines, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global provider of innovative money transfer services, is proud to announce the MoneyGram Foundation launched the first major event of the "Inspiring Minds with the Gift of Literacy" project, in collaboration with The Asia Foundation at the Herminigildo J. Atienza Elementary School in Manila. The initiative was made possible through a grant of $52,450 USD made by MoneyGram Foundation in July 2018.

The grant provides 50,000 new books and 20 mobile "MoneyGram Gift Carts" to 100 schools in the Philippines over the next two years. The books, valued at $1.5 million, will directly benefit more than 500,000 students and teachers across underserved and rural Filipino communities. Additional celebratory events will take place in the coming year, marking program achievements.

Volunteers from The Storytelling Project (TSP), a non-profit organization aimed to spark hope, inspiration and imagination through storytelling, delighted the young students in attendance with an engaging presentation. Their colorful, captivating storytelling encouraged a love of reading and learning among the children. Other event attendees were representatives from MoneyGram and The Asia Foundation, who echoed the importance of literacy and education.

"The MoneyGram Foundation is focused on inspiring minds and improving lives of children by providing equal education to every child, especially those in underserved communities," said Sabrina Chan, MoneyGram International's marketing lead of the APACMESA region. "Our support of The Asia Foundation's Books for Asia program ensures students not only have access to books and libraries, but also have a chance for better economic opportunities, healthier families, and individual freedom and empowerment."

The mobile "MoneyGram Gift Carts" and the new books donated will expand the reach of the Asia Foundation, allowing students in the most remote communities to access learning resources that will boost literacy and improve the quality of education.

"The Asia Foundation's Books for Asia program has donated books to the underserved communities of the Philippines since 1954 and continues to believe in the power of literacy to positively impact lives, both now and in the future. The Asia Foundation is grateful to the MoneyGram Foundation for its support in helping communities across the Philippines," said Sam Chittick, The Asia Foundation country representative for the Philippines.

