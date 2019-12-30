MoneyGram Foundation Shines Spotlight on Global Education-Focused Grant Recipients

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a leading global money transfer and payment services company, today announced its latest education initiatives through the MoneyGram Foundation. The Foundation, established to help children around the world gain access to educational facilities and learning resources, is proud to recognize 23 organizations who were the recipients of Foundation-backed, education-focused grants in 2019.

Chosen from a competitive group of more than 300 inquiries, these standout organizations were notable for their effective and innovative methods to address the critical educational needs of children. Awarded grants stand to make a substantial global impact, benefiting organizations in 16 different countries, with the potential to positively influence more than 50,000 children in the coming year.

AFRICA

Pencils of Promise ( Ghana ), Flying Kites ( Kenya ), Remember Niger Coalition ( Niger ), buildOn ( Senegal ), Powering Potential ( Tanzania ), Building Tomorrow ( Uganda )





( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) ASIA

Agastya International ( India ), Friends Welfare Association Pakistan ( Pakistan )





( ), ( ) EUROPE

Young Enterprise ( England ), Child Development Foundation ( Poland ), Good Initiatives Foundation ( Poland ), Teach for Romania ( Romania )





( ), ( ), ( ), ( ) AMERICAS

TeachUNITED ( Costa Rica ), DREAM ( Dominican Republic ), buildOn ( Haiti ), Lazos ( Mexico ), Niňos en Alegría ( Mexico ), UNETE ( Mexico ), Junior Achievement of Dallas ( USA ), Rainbow Days ( USA ), Readers 2 Leaders ( USA ), Reading is Fundamental ( USA ), Simon Says Give ( USA ), Vogel Alcove ( USA )

MoneyGram Foundation grants are made possible through generous donations from MoneyGram International, its employees and board members, as well as numerous other stakeholders. Several grant recipients were recommended by MoneyGram employees, who also donated thousands of volunteer hours over the past year.

"The MoneyGram Foundation was established with the sole purpose of identifying impactful educational initiatives for children in every part of the world," says Aimee Griffiths, Head of MoneyGram Foundation. "And it is a daily privilege and honor to be a part of the powerful work being done by these organizations."

About MoneyGram Foundation

MoneyGram established the MoneyGram Foundation in 2012 to help children around the world gain access to educational facilities and learning resources. Its mission is firmly rooted in the belief that education is at the heart of better economic opportunities, healthier families and individual freedom and empowerment. The MoneyGram Foundation is focused on inspiring minds and improving lives and grants funds to deserving organizations with this mission in mind. To learn more, please visit moneygramfoundation.org or connect with us on Facebook .

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com .



