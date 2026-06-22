MoneyGram joins Solana's proof-of-stake network as a validator, reinforcing its role in building a future powered by open, interoperable stablecoin rails.

DALLAS and NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram today announced its entry into the Solana ecosystem, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting the continued growth of blockchain-based financial infrastructure. MoneyGram has become an active validator on the Solana network, contributing directly to the security, integrity and performance of one of the world's highest-performing blockchains.

MoneyGram Joins Solana as Validator, Deepening Commitment to Blockchain Infrastructure

MoneyGram is also now part of Solana Developer Platform, an AI-ready, API-driven platform to design, build and scale compliant financial products on Solana. Alongside institutions like Mastercard, MoneyGram joins as an early adopter helping to shape institutional blockchain infrastructure.

This marks the beginning of MoneyGram's engagement with the Solana ecosystem. As blockchain networks become foundational to global financial services infrastructure, MoneyGram is helping build a future powered by open, interoperable stablecoin rails that anyone, anywhere can access.

From Building on Blockchain to Helping Run It

For MoneyGram, getting involved in the Solana ecosystem is the natural extension of over five years of building crypto into the core of its global payments platform. Blockchain infrastructure and stablecoin utilization run through treasury, product development and payments operations, enabling fiat and stablecoins to operate in a way that is truly agnostic from a systems perspective.

MoneyGram's institutional depth, across technology, compliance and operational infrastructure, is the result of years of deliberate investment. Becoming a Solana validator and joining Solana Developer Platform is the next layer of that commitment.

"Running a validator puts MoneyGram inside Solana's consensus," said Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MoneyGram. "We stake Solana (SOL), process transaction blocks and help secure the network at the protocol level. We help run the rails we move money on. At the same time, as part of Solana Developer Platform, we're actively innovating to make money movement seamless wherever the users are and in whatever form of money it may be."

"MoneyGram's decision to launch a validator on Solana and join Solana Developer Platform reflects a commitment to the Solana ecosystem," said Sheraz Shere, GM, Payments and Commerce, Solana Foundation. "Players like MoneyGram, with global scale and experience serving customers across markets, are engaging with Solana as more payments activity moves onchain."

Open Rails. Global Access.

As institutional adoption accelerates, the composition of a validator set sends a signal. Having an operator of MoneyGram's caliber participating at the protocol level strengthens the long-term legitimacy of the network and raises the standard for what serious institutional contribution looks like.

At the core of these efforts is a belief that the future of global payments will be built on open, interoperable stablecoin rails, and that the institutions defining that future are the ones building at the protocol level today. Blockchain infrastructure is becoming the foundation of global financial services, and the institutions shaping that foundation have a responsibility to build it right. Open. Interoperable. Accessible to everyone, anywhere.

"MoneyGram has spent the past several years integrating blockchain into our payment infrastructure, and everything we are building now leverages this foundation. Engaging with Solana is the next step in that journey," said Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO, MoneyGram. "We believe the future of global money movement will be built on open, interoperable stablecoin rails that anyone, anywhere can access. Building that future requires compliance, regulatory clarity and operational scale. MoneyGram brings all three. We're helping make blockchain infrastructure a core part of global money movement."

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 60 million active customers globally through nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

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SOURCE MoneyGram