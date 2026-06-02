MGUSD is the foundation for a growing suite of financial services across the MoneyGram global network, with native issuance on Stellar and support from Bridge (a Stripe company), M0 and Fireblocks

DALLAS and AMSTERDAM, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram today announced the launch of MGUSD, a native U.S. dollar stablecoin and the foundation for a growing suite of financial services across its global network. As MoneyGram continues to build its payments infrastructure on blockchain, MGUSD will serve as the connective tissue powering those services for families sending money across borders and billions of people underserved by traditional finance.

MoneyGram Launches MGUSD, a Stablecoin to Power Its Own Global Network

A collection of partnerships makes MGUSD possible. Bridge (a Stripe company) is the regulated, GENIUS Act-ready issuer. MGUSD tokens are minted and burned using M0's smart contract infrastructure and deployed on the Stellar blockchain at launch. MoneyGram holds MGUSD in Fireblocks wallets, which are used to send to individual customer wallets embedded in the MoneyGram app.

MGUSD will be integrated directly into the MoneyGram app in a self-custodial wallet to give customers a stable, dollar-denominated balance. MGUSD launches today in the U.S. market, with plans to scale globally.

Built for the People Who Need It Most

Consumers want stable value, lower costs, instant access and trusted financial tools that fit naturally into their lives. MGUSD enables MoneyGram to deliver this reality, designed not for crypto natives, but rather for the billions of people who move money across borders every day or don't have access to local financial services.

In many markets, consumers face inflation, currency instability or limited access to reliable financial services. MGUSD gives those customers a stable, dollar-denominated balance they can hold and access 24/7, as well as move globally and convert into local currency when they need it, on their own terms, at any time, from anywhere.

"The stablecoin market has largely focused on the asset itself. MoneyGram is taking a fundamentally different approach. Starting with our distribution platform, we're using stablecoin as a foundation to build future applications on our global network. MGUSD is the stablecoin we built for our customers, for the families sending money home and for the billions of people around the world with limited financial access." — Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO, MoneyGram



Uniquely Positioned to Scale

MoneyGram serves over 60 million active customers through one of the world's largest global payments networks, reaching nearly 500,000 retail locations, with more than 70% of transactions now digital.

As one of the few omnichannel payments networks in the world, MoneyGram connects digital and physical financial access in a way few others can replicate, meeting consumers wherever they are, from cash counter to mobile wallet. MoneyGram combines decades of compliance and regulatory expertise, operational scale and a technology layer that ties together every part of how money moves, from cash to digital, from local to global, into one seamless infrastructure.



MGUSD arrives with the distribution, the trust and the reach already in place.



Built on Best-in-Class Infrastructure

MGUSD represents the next chapter in MoneyGram's long-standing partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation. Together, the two organizations have already brought stablecoin-powered money movement to market, and MGUSD is the natural evolution of that work, deepening into issuance, balance infrastructure and ecosystem-wide utility.



"Stellar was built for real-world utility at institutional scale. Our five-year partnership with MoneyGram is proof that stablecoins have moved well beyond pilots. Together, we've expanded financial access to millions of families and communities who need it most. MGUSD is the next milestone that demonstrates what purpose-built blockchain can deliver when paired with a trusted payments network." — Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation

Powering the Next Era of Money Movement

MoneyGram is building an open, interoperable global payments network built for the future of money movement. For the families sending money home across borders, the households managing finances in markets with currency instability and the people who deserve better financial tools, MGUSD is the infrastructure layer that delivers on that promise.

"Over the past year, we rebuilt the core of MoneyGram so that a digital dollar could move through it as naturally as cash moves through our agent network. That meant re-architecting issuance, orchestration and settlement. MGUSD enables MoneyGram's monetary layer to run on stablecoin rails by design. Everything our customers experience, such as faster transfers and the ability to hold digital U.S. dollars globally is the surface of that work. Everything else is invisible by design." — Luke Tuttle, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MoneyGram

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 60 million active customers globally through nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

About The Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

MoneyGram Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

[email protected]

Stellar Media Contact

Ellen Canale

[email protected]

SOURCE MoneyGram