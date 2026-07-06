DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram today announced the appointment of Will Karczewski as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Retail. In this role, Karczewski will lead the company's global retail and digital partner businesses, helping unlock growth opportunities across its global retail network while advancing the integration of retail and digital customer experiences. Karczewski will report directly to Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and serve on the Executive Leadership Team. His appointment takes effect today, July 6, 2026.

MoneyGram Appoints Will Karczewski as EVP and General Manager, Global Retail, to Accelerate Omnichannel Growth

"We're building a modern, open network that unites retail access, online convenience and stablecoin functionality – a truly integrated ecosystem where customers choose how they send, receive and interact with money," said Soohoo. "Will joins MoneyGram at an important time in this journey. His extensive experience building and scaling global payments businesses across retail and digital channels will accelerate our omnichannel strategy and further strengthen the connected experiences we're delivering to customers and partners around the world."

Karczewski joins MoneyGram from Clover, Fiserv's point-of-sale and business management platform, where he led the Clover business serving more than 900,000 small, medium-sized and enterprise customers across 12 countries. At Fiserv, he helped scale the Clover platform globally, overseeing operations, partner growth and market expansion initiatives across the business. Previously, Karczewski held leadership roles at First Data Corporation, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup.

His experience scaling global payments businesses and partner networks will be particularly valuable as MoneyGram continues to expand its omnichannel network, modernize its global retail business and introduce new products and services across its nearly 500,000 locations. MoneyGram serves more than 60 million active customers across 200 countries and territories through one of the world's largest global payments networks and a rapidly growing digital business.

"I'm thrilled to join MoneyGram during such a transformative period for both the company and the global payments industry," said Karczewski. "MoneyGram has built an incredibly powerful global network and established a strong foundation for future growth. I look forward to working alongside the team to deepen relationships with our agents and partners, enhance the customer experience and further connect our vast ecosystem to make global money movement faster and more accessible to anyone, anywhere."

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 60 million active customers globally through nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

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SOURCE MoneyGram