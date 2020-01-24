MoneyGram Names Robert L. Villaseñor as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced that Robert L. Villaseñor has been named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In his role, Mr. Villaseñor will oversee global legal matters for the company and communicate with regulators and lawmakers on matters that impact MoneyGram and the money transfer industry.

Mr. Villaseñor served as interim General Counsel and Corporate Secretary since October 2019. He joined MoneyGram in July 2018 as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary and oversaw the corporate securities and mergers and acquisitions legal function for the company.

"Robert has proven to be a valuable asset to MoneyGram throughout the recent evolution of our capital structure and as we continue to execute on our digital transformation," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "His knowledge of our business combined with his prior experience, including working at consumer-centric global brands like Starbucks will help ensure MoneyGram is well-positioned as we continue to evolve our company."

Mr. Villaseñor has more than 20 years of experience representing public companies on a broad range of legal issues including public reporting, mergers and acquisitions, strategic investment and commercial matters. Previously, Mr. Villaseñor worked at Starbucks Corporation where he advised the company on issues related to public reporting, strategic investments and transactional matters. He also served as the chief corporate and securities attorney at two other global public companies. Earlier in his career, he worked in private practice representing both public and private companies on corporate and transactional matters.

Mr. Villaseñor graduated cum laude with a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and graduated with honors from the University of Texas at El Paso with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1992 through 2000.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable the quick and affordable transfer of money to family and friends in over 200 countries and territories, with over 65 countries now digitally-enabled.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading distribution network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program to enable seamless transfers around the world.

