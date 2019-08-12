MoneyGram Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) today announced the launch of the redesigned MoneyGram.com online platform in the U.S. The new site has a faster and more seamless flow, added personalization options and other convenient features. The redesign creates a better user experience for customers to send money anytime to over two billion bank accounts and mobile wallets or to any MoneyGram location in more than 200 countries and territories.

"The enhancements we have made to our website will provide a more customer-centric web experience, making it even easier for our customers to send money domestically and internationally to friends and family," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. "We have made significant investments in our digital capabilities over the last few years in order to provide a differentiated customer experience, and the improved online platform is another way we're driving digital growth and staying at the forefront of the industry."

The MoneyGram.com platform offers users the ability to find a location, send money online and check the status of transactions. Users can also easily repeat a transaction with just a few clicks. The redesigned website also provides easier access to estimated transfer fees, increasing transparency and ease-of-use for money transfer planning. Signing up for MoneyGram Plus Rewards™ is easy and loyalty members earn rewards with every send, receive exclusive promotions and can use the site to check activity and reward status.

Over the last few years, MoneyGram has invested heavily to upgrade its technology infrastructure as digital expansion continues to be a growth engine for the company. Future partnerships will capitalize on the strength of MoneyGram's leading digital and physical network to serve new customers.

The new platform is now available across all 24 MoneyGram websites in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK and the US.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

