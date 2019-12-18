MoneyGram Partners with Brightwell, Simplifies Money Transfers for Cruise Ship Workers Around the Globe

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), one of the world's largest money transfer companies, announced today an innovative partnership with Brightwell, a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide. The partnership enables crew members to digitally send their money home using MoneyGram within the Brightwell app. This empowers crews to support their friends and family in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Hundreds of thousands of people leave their homes to work in the cruise industry because it provides income and career opportunities that would be otherwise unavailable to them. The MoneyGram-Brightwell partnership gives crew members an easy and cost-effective way to send money home directly from their mobile devices while at sea and eliminates the need to wait until arriving at port to complete a money transfer.

"We're excited to partner with Brightwell and deliver a convenient, digitally-enabled experience that will save crew members valuable time and money while also providing more options for those receiving the funds," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "We continue to execute our digital transformation through new partnerships and service offerings that address the needs of our customers and provide fast and reliable options no matter where or when they need to send money."

"It's our mission at Brightwell to serve the financial needs of crew members through cutting-edge products and thoughtful innovation," said Mike Gaburo, CEO of Brightwell. "We're excited to partner with MoneyGram to bring financial freedom to those in the cruise industry with a quick and seamless way to send funds back home while working at sea."

About Brightwell

Brightwell is an Atlanta-based financial technology company that provides financial services including cross-border remittance, P2P transfers and digital bank accounts, to hundreds of thousands of global workers from more than 140 countries. Brightwell's mobile-first platform and suite of financial tools simplify personal finances for communities that are traditionally underserved in the marketplace. Driven by a passion for financial inclusion and empowerment, Brightwell is living out its mission to create products that help people across the globe feel more connected to and in control of their money. For more information, visit www.brightwell.com .

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enable friends and family to affordably, reliably and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com.

