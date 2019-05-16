MoneyGram Platform Now Connected to Consumer Bank Accounts in One of the Largest Remittance Markets

DALLAS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) announced a new partnership to provide consumers with enhanced choice and convenience in Bangladesh – one of the largest remittance receiver markets in the world. Jamuna Bank seamlessly integrated with the API-driven MoneyGram platform to provide consumers in Bangladesh the ability to receive money straight into their bank accounts.

"This partnership is another example of how MoneyGram continues to be focused on executing our strategy to deliver the industry's best customer experience by providing unrivaled choice and convenience," said MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Alex Holmes.

MoneyGram's Chief Revenue Officer, Grant Lines, added: "As part of our Digital Transformation, MoneyGram has built a platform that is now connected to over 2 billion consumer bank accounts across the globe. Our exciting new partnership with Jamuna Bank will enable both parties to better serve our customers and grow together in the months and years ahead."

Remittances contribute to over 5% of the country's GDP, and they provide a critical source of funds to help pay for life's daily needs such as food, healthcare, and education. MoneyGram is focused on providing the most secure, affordable, and convenient money transfer service in the industry to best serve the consumers in Bangladesh and around the world.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in omnichannel money transfer and payment services that enables friends and family to safely, affordably, and conveniently send money for life's daily needs in over 200 countries and territories.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading digital and physical network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program that leads the industry in protecting consumers.

