MoneyGram Ramps is now live on Solana, extending access to crypto-to-cash and cash-to-crypto services across one of the world's largest blockchain ecosystems. Rift becomes the first wallet on Solana to integrate the solution.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram today announced that MoneyGram Ramps (Ramps) is now live on Solana, making its global cash and digital network available across multiple blockchain ecosystems as the company continues building an open, interoperable payments network.

The expansion gives wallets, exchanges and developers across Solana direct access to trusted fiat on- and off-ramp infrastructure. Rift is the first wallet on Solana to integrate Ramps, giving its users seamless access to move between crypto and local currency through MoneyGram's trusted global network.

MoneyGram Ramps Goes Multichain with Solana Launch

As financial activity increasingly moves on-chain, MoneyGram is extending its payments infrastructure beyond traditional remittances to continue to meet customers where they transact. By bringing Ramps to additional blockchain ecosystems, MoneyGram is creating a more connected financial network where value can move freely across chains, wallets and local currencies, further strengthening its leadership in real-world stablecoin utility.

"The future of payments is built on access," said Anthony Soohoo, Chairman and CEO, MoneyGram. "Every platform we connect expands the reach of our network. Every customer we serve makes that network more valuable. Bringing MoneyGram Ramps to Solana is another step toward building a truly open, global payments network."

MoneyGram Ramps: Cash and Crypto Connection at Global Scale

MoneyGram Ramps is a simple API that enables fast, compliant cash-to-crypto and crypto-to-cash integration through a single implementation. With support for cash deposits in more than 25 countries and cash withdrawals in more than 170 countries and territories, developers can connect users to MoneyGram's global network without building their own banking infrastructure or navigating complex regulatory requirements.

With today's launch on Solana, developers can begin integrating in minutes with:

No banking integrations required

Instant API credentials and sandbox access

Documentation and SDKs

Live onboarding at https://xramps.moneygram.com/ops/partner/register

MoneyGram Ramps is also embedded in Solana Developer Platform's payments module, which connects Solana builders with the payment flows their applications need to reach users at scale.

Building a Multichain Global Payments Network

MoneyGram operates one of the world's largest global payments networks, spanning hundreds of thousands of retail locations and billions of wallets, bank accounts and cards worldwide. As digital assets become an increasingly important part of how value moves around the world, that network becomes even more valuable.

Through MoneyGram Ramps, MoneyGram connects cash and digital in a way few companies can. By expanding across leading blockchain ecosystems, exchanges and wallets, MoneyGram enables developers to embed trusted fiat connectivity directly into their products while giving users seamless access to move between cash, stablecoins and digital assets.

Live on Solana with Rift as the First Wallet Integration

As one of the world's leading blockchain ecosystems, Solana powers a global community of developers and applications. The launch on Solana marks the latest step in MoneyGram's strategy to build an open, interoperable network that brings real-world financial access to anyone, anywhere.

"Solana is infrastructure for the more than six billion people on the internet, powering a faster, more open, global financial system," said Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation. "By connecting our ecosystem to MoneyGram's global payments network through MoneyGram Ramps, developers are able to more easily build financial applications with real-world utility at global scale."

Rift is the first wallet on Solana to integrate Ramps, marking the beginning of broader ecosystem adoption. Built as an AI-powered trading platform, Rift gives users seamless 24/7 access to equities, commodities, crypto and foreign exchange markets, alongside real-time market intelligence and trading signals.

Learn more about MoneyGram Ramps on Solana and start building today: https://xramps.moneygram.com/solana

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global payments network that enables seamless money transfers through a digitally powered, omnichannel platform supporting both fiat and stablecoin transactions. Backed by over 85 years of trust, the company delivers fast, reliable cross-border financial solutions for consumers, developers and agents worldwide.

We serve over 60 million customers globally through nearly half a million retail locations and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem reaching billions of devices. As one of the most recognized and trusted names in global payments, MoneyGram continues to reinvent how money moves — helping people around the world support their loved ones and build better futures.

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SOURCE MoneyGram