MoneyGram to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com . Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-888-220-8474

International: 1-646-828-8193

http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138132

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 7513339

Replay is available through Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:59 p.m. ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable the quick and affordable transfer of money to family and friends in more than 200 countries and territories, with over 65 countries now digitally enabled.

The innovative MoneyGram platform leverages its leading distribution network, global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs, and its unparalleled compliance program to enable seamless transfers around the world.

For more information, please visit www.MoneyGram.com.

MoneyGram Investor Relations:

ir@moneygram.com

214-979-1400

MoneyGram Media Contact:

Noelle Whittington

media@moneygram.com

214-979-1402

