MoneyLion and Ford Performance Announce the Final Two Performance Car Influencers for the "Here We Roar" Sweepstakes and a Chance to Win Two Additional 700-Horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang GTs

Dave and Dom Tucci will team up with Austin Cindric to design and build the second of three custom-built 700-horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang GTs, while Larry Chen will join forces with Ryan Blaney to develop the final Ford Mustang GT up for grabs between now and the end of the race season.

"The fans are the most important part of our sport, and I can't think of a more authentic and exciting way to reward them than building a one-of-a-kind Ford Mustang they can own forever," said Austin Cindric. "Family is also a very important aspect of the sport and its fans, as well as the automotive and car culture. The father and son team of Dave and Dom Tucci embodies what it means to bring a sense of belonging, pride and purpose to their work, and I couldn't be more excited to embark on this journey with them to bring an iconic, custom-built Ford Mustang to life."

The MoneyLion HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes, which launched in April and featured the first custom-built Ford Mustang GT designed and built by Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Joey Logano, gives motorsports fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive and own one of three custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GTs.

"Austin's family legacy in racing spans generations, starting with his grandfather, Jim Trueman," said Dom Tucci. "It's this legacy, as well as Austin's vision and creativity, that excites us most about designing and building a truly unique and imaginative turbocharged car for one lucky fan."

Now through October 20, 2019, fans can register for a chance to win one of the custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GTs in the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes by visiting the Sweepstakes entry page or by sending a text message with the word "ROAR" to 95615 to receive a link to the website. Winners will be flown with a guest to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17, 2019, to receive their car. Upon completion of a sweepstakes entry, entrants can earn additional entries by joining MoneyLion's free zero-fee checking account. See website for complete official rules and eligibility.

"As a photographer involved with motorsports for over 15 years, I've seen my share of original and innovative car designs," said Larry Chen. "But until now, I've never been given the freedom and blank palette to design a custom car of this magnitude. Having the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan Blaney and build a next-level ride that's unlike anything the world's ever seen before is humbling and extremely exciting."

MoneyLion also created the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series so fans can see how the cars are built from scratch by the Team Penske drivers and all three world-class performance car influencers. The series consists of several original episodes documenting each build in its entirety and takes fans inside the garages where the cars were custom built and behind the scenes at the NASCAR races where they will be unveiled.

"The best cars only come to life when the people who build them are as dedicated and passionate about their design as the people who drive them," said Ryan Blaney. "When I was first approached by MoneyLion about this project, I felt a wave of adrenaline run through my body and my competitive edge took over. There is no doubt in my mind that the car Larry and I create will be one of the most dynamic and memorable custom cars ever built."

The first three episodes of the HERE WE ROAR Mustang build-off video series featuring the car designed and built by 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Champion Logano, and World Champion Drifter, Fun-Haver, and founder of RTR Motorsports, Gittin Jr., can be seen on the Sweepstakes entry page .

The first vehicle, themed around the word "WE" from MoneyLion's "Here We Roar" motto, was designed to reflect the importance of teamwork and community in the pursuit of any goal—whether pursuing a racing championship, completing a world-class car build or achieving one's own financial goals.

The brand new 700-horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang RTR, features a Ford Performance supercharger and touts the modern-aggressive styling of RTR's complete exterior Design Package and RTR 20-inch Aero 7 wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires. Complementing those features is a Ford Performance adjustable suspension package and a livery that includes the signatures of key members of the build team: Ford Performance, RTR Vehicles, Logano, Gittin Jr., and Edsel B. Ford II, great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford. The names were incorporated into the livery and hand painted by pinstriper Skratch of Skratch's Garage.

The next two custom cars will be revealed at Watkins Glen International (August 4) and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (October 13) later this year. Watch for more details to come on these build partnerships.

About the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states (excluding HI, AK) and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM ET 4/22/19; ends 11:59 PM ET 10/20/19. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit https://roarsweepstakes.moneylion.com/ . Sponsor: MoneyLion Inc.

About MoneyLion Racing

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric is piloting the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races. MoneyLion is also a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as they become a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 in annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR.com . Watch for more MoneyLion Racing action, and follow the excitement via MoneyLion Racing on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . To learn more about MoneyLion, please visit: www.moneylion.com

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is America's most powerful financial membership, empowering people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than 4 million members and has earned its customers' trust with new mobile online banking and managed investment services that offer a one-of-a-kind cashback rewards program, no-fee checking account, overdraft protection, and loans funded in 15 seconds. From a single mobile app, users can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives while having access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. With the notion that good habits are formed over time, MoneyLion rewards users for decisions that move them closer to their financial goals. The success of MoneyLion relies on finding ways to make its members' money work as hard as they do. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app here .

Disclosures

MoneyLion Investment advisory services provided by ML Wealth, LLC. Investment Accounts Are Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • Investments May Lose Value. For important information and disclaimers relating to the MoneyLion Investment Account, see Investment Account FAQs and FORM ADV . Broker-Dealer may charge a $0.25 withdrawal fee, among other fees.

MoneyLion Checking Account provided by, and MoneyLion Visa® Debit Card issued by, Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply.

MoneyLion Cashback Rewards are subject to terms and conditions. Visit https://www.moneylion.com/terms-and-conditions for more information.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 520 major race wins, nearly 600 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in INDYCAR, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com .

About Ford Performance

Ford's racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing's activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com , www.facebook/FordPerformance , Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

About Tucci Hot Rods

Dave Tucci left the family business of appliances in the mid 90s with the singular goal of making a living building hot rods and muscle cars. In 1997, Tucci Hot Rods opened its doors. In the 22 years since its dawn, Tucci Hot Rods has built dozens of high-end, award winning vehicles that have graced the pages of magazines across the world. In 2015, Dave Tucci's son Dom joined the business. With a design background, and a desire to make a splash in the car industry, Dom has reinvigorated the business and has taken it in a new direction while keeping a focus on craftsmanship in each car that leaves the shop.

About Larry Chen

The name Larry Chen is synonymous with some of the most epic and magnetic automotive photography of the past few years. You may have seen him running around Formula Drift or hanging with the Hoonigans, dragging his shutter across drifting, road racing, hill climbing, and magazine covers. His dedication and love for what he does is infectious and shows through in his pictures. Some of our favorite covers and photos from events like Drag Week and Power Tour come from Larry's camera. For more information, please visit www.larrychenphoto.com .

