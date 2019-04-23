MoneyLion And Ford Performance Introduce Sweepstakes To Give Away Three Custom Mustangs Built By Team Penske Drivers And World-Class Performance Car Builders

Beginning today and through October 20, fans can register to win a 700-horsepower custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GT in the HERE WE ROAR Sweepstakes by visiting the sweepstakes entry page or by sending a text message with the word "ROAR" to 95615 to receive a link to the website. Winners will be flown with a guest to Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 15-17, 2019 to receive their car. Upon completion of a sweepstakes entry, entrants may earn additional bonus entries. See website for complete official rules and eligibility.

To kick off the initiative, MoneyLion has created the HERE WE ROAR Mustang Build-off video series so fans can tune in to see how the cars were built from scratch by the Team Penske drivers and world-class builders. The series consists of several original episodes documenting each build in its entirety. Tune in to see the first episode, featuring the first car designed and built by 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Champion Logano, and World Champion Drifter, Fun-Haver, and founder of RTR Motorsports, Gittin Jr. The vehicle, themed around the word "WE" from MoneyLion's "Here We Roar" motto, was designed by Logano and Gittin, Jr. to reflect the importance of teamwork and community in the pursuit of any goal—whether pursuing a racing championship, a world-class car build or achieving one's own financial goals.

The brand new, one-of-a-kind 700-horsepower 2019 Ford Mustang RTR, features a Ford Performance supercharger and touts the modern-aggressive styling of RTR's complete exterior Design Package and RTR 20-inch Aero 7 wheels wrapped in Nitto NT555 G2 tires. Complementing those features is a Ford Performance adjustable suspension package that offers poised street driving, while being ready for spirited driving in the twisties all the way to thrilling track day fun. The design of the car was a true collaboration of Ford Performance teammates Logano and Gittin Jr., the RTR Vehicles' team, and MoneyLion. In addition to tasteful design execution, the livery includes the signatures of key members of the build team: Ford Performance, RTR Vehicles, Logano, Gittin Jr., and Edsel B. Ford II, great-grandson of company founder Henry Ford. The names were incorporated into the livery and hand painted by pinstriper Skratch of Skratch's Garage.

"By combining three of the sport's best drivers, with three of the most well-known custom car builders and influencers, and one of America's most iconic cars, MoneyLion is delivering on its promise to bring excitement and unbelievable experiences to motorsports," said Dee Choubey, CEO and co-founder of MoneyLion. "Giving motorsports fans closer access to the sport has always been an important element of our partnerships, and these wildly unique Ford Mustangs will surely shine wherever the road takes them."

Logano will wear the MoneyLion logo on his firesuit at each race throughout the year, and will drive the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang at Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 this weekend and again at Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen on August 4.

"When you think about awesome Ford Mustangs, one of the first names that comes to mind is Vaughn Gittin Jr.," said Joey Logano. "Vaughn and I have gotten to work together with some really cool projects before and this custom Ford Mustang project has been a lot of fun. It's good to have a partner like MoneyLion get on board with this and give this thing away to a lucky fan. I can't wait to unveil this thing at Talladega and let someone take home a sweet Ford Mustang thanks to MoneyLion."

Ford Performance and MoneyLion have established this program through their mutual partnership with Team Penske. Ford Performance has provided three 2019 Ford Mustang GTs to the program for the build teams to customize.

"We do a variety of programs throughout the year, in partnership with our motorsports partners, intended to showcase our Ford Performance vehicle lineup, but what makes this sweepstakes unique is having our drivers actively involved in the design and build process," said Jeannee Kirkaldy, Motorsports Marketing Manager, Ford Performance. "It's a big year for Mustang, on- and off-the-track, and this is something that we feel is going to be a big hit with our loyal Mustang enthusiasts throughout the country."

The custom-built 2019 Ford Mustang GT will be introduced to the public during the Talladega Superspeedway Race Weekend, which features the MoneyLion 300 on Saturday, April 27. MoneyLion will be announcing more details of the reveal in the coming weeks.

"Once I heard about the opportunity to work with friend and fellow Fun-Haver, Joey Logano, I knew that this project was something myself and RTR Vehicles would want to be a part of," said Vaughn Gittin Jr. "We have taken elements of our Mustang RTR production vehicles and added a very unique livery and made sure the future owner could have all the fun they've ever dreamed of from behind the wheel. We like to think 700-horsepower, big brakes and a well-dialed suspension system will put a smile on their face! It was super fun bringing MoneyLion's ethos—the idea of only succeeding as a team, a community, and in general having each other's back—to life through this build. I really relate to that mindset. This was a great team to work with and we all had a lot of fun during this build process. I cannot wait to see the smile on the winner's face when we hand over the keys!"

Later in 2019, MoneyLion will roll out two more custom cars, designed by Team Penske drivers Blaney and Cindric, who will be partnering with two yet-to-be-revealed top custom builders. The next custom cars will be revealed at Watkins Glen International (August 4) and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on (October 13) later this year. Watch for more details to come on these build partnerships, including custom builder reveals, in the coming months.

About the Here We Roar Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Here We Roar Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states (excluding HI, AK) and D.C. 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Begins 12:00 AM ET 4/22/19; ends 11:59 PM ET 10/20/19. For complete Official Rules and eligibility, visit https://hereweroar.votigo.com Sponsor: MoneyLion Inc.

About MoneyLion Racing

Launched in 2018, MoneyLion Racing is an extension of MoneyLion, America's most powerful financial membership, and is proud to continue to increase its offerings across motorsports. In 2018, MoneyLion became a sponsor for Team Penske, and in 2019, driver Austin Cindric will pilot the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in 18 Xfinity Series races, including the MoneyLion 300 entitlement race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. MoneyLion will also serve as a primary sponsor for drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney in select races. Outside of Team Penske, MoneyLion will have presence at six ISC motorsports entertainment facilities across seven event weekends throughout the 2019 race season and is also partnering with Motor Racing Network (MRN) as they become a multi-year sponsor of Caution Flags during broadcasts of events. MoneyLion has committed to providing racing fans everywhere with more affordable access to the sport with 5 percent cash back on up to $2,000 in annual purchases of NASCAR tickets from authorized ticket sellers, at-track purchases from official vendors and all purchases at NASCAR.com . Watch for more MoneyLion Racing action, and follow the excitement via MoneyLion Racing on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . To learn more about MoneyLion, please visit: www.moneylion.com

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is America's most powerful financial membership, empowering people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has amassed more than 4 million members and has earned its customers' trust with new mobile online banking and managed investment services that offer a one-of-a-kind cashback rewards program, no-fee checking account, overdraft protection, and loans funded in 15 seconds. From a single mobile app, users can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives while having access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. With the notion that good habits are formed over time, MoneyLion rewards users for decisions that move them closer to their financial goals. The success of MoneyLion relies on finding ways to make its members' money work as hard as they do. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download the app here .

Disclosures

MoneyLion Investment advisory services provided by ML Wealth, LLC. Investment Accounts Are Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • Investments May Lose Value. For important information and disclaimers relating to the MoneyLion Investment Account, see Investment Account FAQs and FORM ADV . Broker-Dealer may charge a $0.25 withdrawal fee, among other fees.

MoneyLion Checking Account provided by, and MoneyLion Visa® Debit Card issued by, Lincoln Savings Bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply.

MoneyLion Cashback Rewards are subject to terms and conditions. Visit https://www.moneylion.com/terms-and-conditions for more information.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 500 major race wins, over 580 pole positions and 34 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 53-year history, the team has also earned 17 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in INDYCAR, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com .

About Ford Performance

Ford's racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Gander Outdoors Truck Series), IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, and NHRA Funny Car and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford's racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing's activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com , www.facebook.com/FordPerformance , Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

About RTR Vehicles

RTR Vehicles is the brainchild of Vaughn Gittin Jr. and it represents the next generation of the Ford Mustang and Ford F-150. Sold in Ford Dealerships globally, 2019 Ford Mustang RTRs can be outfitted in OEM-Plus Spec 1, Spec 2 and Spec 3 packages, which are now on sale and can be purchased directly through www.RTRVehicles.com . RTR Vehicles F-150 RTR packages are now available to consumers. Learn more by visiting www.RTRVehicles.com .

